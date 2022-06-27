Fuwa Fuwa, a popular Japanese pancake restaurant, is opening a new location in Calgary this fall.

It was a long time coming for Calgary’s first location, but it recently opened and it looks like YYC is lucky enough to get a second one.

Coming to the University District, the grand opening will be sometime in September.

This chain is known for unbelievably soft and airy pancakes, with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means fluffy fluffy in Japanese, and the pancakes are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

Pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their souffle-like quality. Also like a souffle, the pancakes are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Calgary will lose it over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but there are also extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding this new University District location.

In the meantime, stop by the 1111 Kensington Road NW spot for all of your Japanese souffle pancake cravings.

Fuwa Fuwa

Address: University District, Calgary

Instagram