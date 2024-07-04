10 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 5 to 7

It’s one of the most exciting weekends of the year in Calgary, with Stampede kicking-off this weekend!

From full days visiting the grounds and taking in the Midway food and rides to free pancake breakfasts, there’s no way you’ll be bored this weekend.

Stampede Parade

What: The Greatest Outdoor Show is kicking off this Friday! This year, actor Owen Crow Shoe, known for films like The Revenant and Horizon: An American Saga, will lead the 2024 Stampede Parade as the parade marshal. If you want to learn all about the marshals Calgary has had over the years, you can read our article here.

When: July 5 from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Begins at 9th Avenue and 3rd Street SE and travels west

Balzac Boogie Barn Dance

What: There’s no better way to ring in the Stampede season than with cold beers and barn dancing! No matter your level of dancing experience, get ready to dance the night away and enjoy live music, delicious food, and great company.

When: July 6 from 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Coopers Town Promenade — 401 Coopers Boulevard Southwest Airdrie

Tickets: $30 and can be purchased online here

Cold Garden patio party

What: Cold Garden and Whiskey Rose are partnering up to create the largest beer garden on 17th Avenue! This Friday, Cold Garden will be debuting their new, refreshing “Cold Garden Ranch Water,” with music from DJ Goodbar to keep the party atmosphere going.

When: July 5 to 7 from noon to 11 pm and dog-friendly starting at 5 pm

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW

Pancake breakfasts

Stampede breakfasts might be one of the best things about summer in Calgary, and the season is almost upon us! We’ve rounded up a list of over 50 free breakfasts to watch for here, if you plan carefully, you could have free breakfast for a week!

Get your Adrenaline pumping at Alberta’s alpine coaster

What: There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a European vacation.

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Address: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here.

Go for a river float

Going on a river float is one of the signs that summer has arrived in Calgary and, lucky for us, there are plenty of places near the city to do just that. It’s the perfect free thing to do in Calgary! Whether it’s your first time and you’re looking to discover which rivers you can float on nearby, or you’re a seasoned floater looking for a new spot, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best rivers here.

Waffles and wine tasting

What: The only thing better than waffles is waffles and wine tasting. Enjoy this special flavourful event combining wines from Market Wines and waffles from OEB.

When: July 7 from 2 to 3 pm

Where: Market Wines University District — 4109 University Avenue NW

Price: $40.54 and can be purchased online here

Bugs & Bytes at Telus Spark

What: Calling all future entomologists and computer science geeks, the science centre is offering a double whammy experience this summer. If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, the AI:More Than Human exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

“Walk Walk Dance” interactive outdoor exhibit

What: This interactive outdoor exhibit is presented in collaboration between the City of Calgary and the Calgary Downtown Association. Walk Walk Dance appears to be just a series of lines painted along the ground, but passersby will soon realize it’s much more. These lines are connected to a series of green arches that are weighed down with local plants and make music when someone walks or rolls across them.

When: Thursday, June 20 to Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Where: Harley Hotchkiss Gardens — 611 4 Street Southwest, Calgary

Price: FREE

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans, a magical immersive experience is in Calgary and the perfect way to spice up your Stampede experience. Prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here