Getting FOMO from your Instagram feed this summer, but can’t afford the flight across the Atlantic?

These spots in and around Calgary will give you a taste of that European vacation without breaking the bank — or having to deal with lineups at the airport!

Here are six ideas to feel like you’re on an international adventure.

Stop by a French bakery

You can’t have a European vacation without sampling some French treats! Calgary is known for its food scene and there are so many options to choose from.

One of our favourites is La Boulangerie at 2435 4th Street SW. With everything from profiteroles and macarons to crepes and savoury croissants, you’ll have plenty to choose from whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, or something in between.

For a classic European dish that is sure to impress, we recommend the ham and cheese sandwich — or as it’s called in France, a Croque Monsieur.

Hop on a small train ride

There’s really nothing more European than a train ride.

You can check out Iron Horse Park, located just outside of the city at 820 Railway Gate SW in Airdrie, and take a ride on a miniature train.

These miniature ridable railway parks are very popular in England, and we have one right in our backyard! With both diesel and steam engines, it’s a true European experience.

It’s also an affordable summer activity with tickets costing $3 per ride or sold in ticket bundles of eight for $20.

Get your adrenaline pumping on an Alpine Coaster

There’s no need to visit some of the most expensive countries in the world, like Switzerland and Norway, to try this unique alpine experience. Alberta is now home to its very own alpine coaster, and for $27 a ride, it’s a whole lot cheaper than a European vacation.

Go shopping… European style

Ok, so it’s not exactly cobblestone streets, but the architecture all around Marda Loop is distinctly European.

Take a stroll through the gorgeous brick townhouses and greeneries before checking out the quaint shops peppered all around this area. There’s some history in this area as well, The Shops at Avenue Thirty Four — 1928 34th Avenue SW — is a set of two heritage homes from 1910 that now houses cute little shops, including a flower boutique!

If you’re looking to add some flair to your wardrobe, head to the Clothing Bar Boutique across the street at 1911 34th Avenue SW. It has super cute, one-of-a-kind pieces, and you can even bring in your own used clothes and get a discount on your new fit!

Grab cocktails (or coffee) by the river

With so many beautiful boardwalks in Europe, it’s easy to forget that we’ve got a pretty great one in Calgary.

The Simmons Building and rooftop bar sits alongside the Bow River. With one of the best views of the river in the city, it’s the perfect place to grab a cocktail with friends.

You could also grab a coffee on the main floor and go for a stroll along The East Village Riverwalk… don’t forget to peep the art all along the pathway.

Get your groceries from a European market

For a more DIY-inspired vacation, try changing up your mealtime routine and grab some groceries from an authentic European market!

The European Market Deli and Produce at 7133 11th Street SE is the perfect spot to get your ingredients. It gives off the biggest European vibes. From the moment you get in the parking lot, you’ll hear Eastern European folk music blasting on the speakerphones.

Don’t forget to sample the deli while you decide what to make for dinner.