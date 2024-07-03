This alpine coaster and adventure park is Alberta's best kept secret

While summers in Alberta are often synonymous with river floats and mountain hikes, there’s another unique activity you might be overlooking: alpine coaster rides.

In case you didn’t know, Red Deer is home to Alberta’s largest non-mountain resort, the Canyon Ski Resort, and it has so many fun, adrenaline-pumping activities to enjoy year-round.

Summer is the perfect opportunity to get your adrenaline pumping at the resort’s Canyon Coaster, which includes a 440-foot vertical drop.

It is Alberta’s first and only alpine coaster, with a track over 1,300 metres in length, and the speed you travel completely depends on you.

“Using their own brake, riders can control their speed and safely reach up to 40 km per hour winding down the twists and turns of the track down into the Canyon,” explains the website.

This vibrant Alberta resort is home to much more than just an awesome alpine coaster! You can enjoy an entire day out with other activities like tubing. An aerial and net park is also open during the summer months.

You’ll get a good bang for your buck, too, with each Zipline ticket ($37 online) including two 500-foot rides each.

Canyon Coaster

When: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm; Friday to Saturday, 10 am to dusk

Address: Canyon Ski Resort — 38433 Range Road 264

Tickets: $27 per ride and an additional $10 if you want to ride with a second person. Tickets should be bought ahead of time online here.