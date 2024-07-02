Disney to Superman: The 10 most famous parade marshals in Calgary Stampede history

The Calgary Stampede is no stranger to celebrities, with everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Wiz Khalifa gracing the grounds over the years.

This year should be no different, especially with an impressive lineup of concerts already announced.

The Stampede parade marshal for 2024 is Canadian actor Owen Crow Shoe, known for films like The Revenant and Horizon: An American Saga.

From British royalty to Hollywood celebs, here are 10 of the most famous visitors who have led the annual Stampede Parade since it started in 1912.

Prince Charles — 1977

Prince Charles headed the Stampede Parade just a few years before tying the knot in one of the most iconic marriages of all time. While he didn’t have Princess Diana by his side yet, he still made a splash at the 1977 Calgary Stampede.

Walt Disney — 1965

Just one year before his death, Walt Disney visited the Calgary Stampede as the parade marshal. You might not know that the former Disney CEO had another tie to Alberta — he created a cartoon character for the province. Bertie Beaver was used as a forest fire prevention character symbol for the Alberta Forest Service.

Mickey/Minnie Mouse — 1995, 1983, 1972

Mickey and Minnie Mouse were popular characters at the Stampede, having led the parade three times!

Christopher Reeve — 1993

It only makes sense that one of the most famous Superman actors would head a Stampede Parade, considering much of Superman III was filmed around the province.

William Shatner — 2014

Canadian actor William Shatner may not have been born in Alberta, but the nearby town of Vulcan has ties to the Star Trek series, which has made the famous actor into an honourary “local” celebrity.

Chris Hadfield — 2001, 2013

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is an international celebrity, especially after rising to popular fame through the videos he shot aboard the International Space Station and posted to YouTube. He’s led the parade two times (so far)!

Jeremy Hansen — 2023

Last year, the Stampede welcomed another famous Canadian astronaut, Jeremy Hansen. He is one of four astronauts chosen to take part in the Artemis II mission to the moon by NASA, set to launch in September 2025. The last crewed mission to the moon was Apollo 17, which was 52 years ago.

Bob Hope — 1963



Calgary welcomed a legendary comedian in 1963 when Bob Hope was the Stampede parade marshal. It was a comical event that year, with the Three Stooges also taking part in the parade lineup.

Kevin Costner — 2022

Known for his Western films, it only makes sense that Kevin Costner would lead a parade for an event that’s home to the World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo.

Bing Crosby — 1959

Fans of classical Hollywood might be jealous of the crowds who were greeted by none other than Bing Crosby. You would know him for some of the biggest Christmas classics still played today, as well as his roles on the big screen in movies like White Christmas and Holiday Inn.

If you’re curious to know the full list of people who have led the parade, you can find it on the Calgary Stampede website here.