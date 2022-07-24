12 things to do in Calgary this week: July 25 to 31

Check out some local art, an epic movie night, another great festival, and tons of events on the legendary 17th ave.

Here are 12 things to do this week in Calgary:

See a new art exhibit

What: The work of Canadian artist Kale Barr is on display for the first time in Calgary. Take in 20 works of large-scale paintings of how Barr’s work interprets the relationship between nightmares and realistic visions.

When: July 23 to 25

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 812A – 16 Ave SW

Take your movie night to a new level with Movie in the Park

What: Take in a fun night of outdoor movies at St. Patrick’s Island Park with Movie in the Park presented by Robin Chiu Desjardins Insurance and Rachel Mah Poy Desjardins Insurance! They welcome the Calgary community to gather during our short Summers, and as new businesses, they want to support communities and meet people in person! Bring your friends and family, your best movie set up, and sit back to relax!

When: July 28, 2022

Time: 5 pm – first showing for kids and families (The Bad Guys)

7:30 pm – second showing for teens and adults (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent)

Where: “The Rise” at St. Patrick’s Island Park, East Village – 1300 Zoo Road NE

Cost: Free

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Ave. This week, you can check out a free art class featuring Pollock-style painting, an outdoor row class with Move, and live entertainment including a DJ, classical performers, dancers and more! Plus, there’s plenty of free seating in the park, and proximity to all your favourite 17th Ave restaurants for pre and post-event eats!

When: Art in the park, art class with Paint Ur Art Out, Monday, July 25, 6 to 8 pm

– Live music in the park with Shari Chaskin and Jon Day, Wednesday, July 27, 6 to 8 pm

– Live DJ in the park from DJ Jack Fowle, July 29, 6 to 8 pm

– Live music in the park from Lulahh n’ the Classic Crew, July 30, 1 to 4 .m

– Live entertainment in the park from Arthur Murray Dance Studio, July 30, 2 to 3 pm

– Fitness in the park, row class with Move, July 31, 9:30 to 10:30 am

– Classical music in the park from Palladio Music, July 31, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park, (17th Ave SW and 8th Street SW)

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the park)

Be part of a fun festival in Inglewood!

What: It’s been postponed for two years, but the Inglewood Sunfest is coming back with a lot of options for people to check out. Taking place on July 30th it will feature performances from local artists, circus performers, and comedians. This family-friendly event will feature a beer garden with live performances. People can also expect to see vaudeville classics, circus comedy, and championship juggling. The festival will also feature a dance stage featuring cultural dances from around the world.

Where: Between 11th and 14th streets on 9th Avenue SE

When: July 30

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (street festival) the show continues until 8 pm in the family-friendly Beer Gardens

Admission: Free but attendees are encouraged to bring cash to show the performers just how much they loved the show!

See the world-famous Hamilton

What: This is your chance to be in the room where it happens! With music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out the story of Alexander Hamilton all month at the Jube. See the show about the revolution that started a revolution of its own in musical theatre.

When: July 12 to 31

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14 Avenue NW Cost: Depends on the show

Take part in a Theatre Calgary tradition with Shakespeare on the Go

What: The tradition returns as Theatre Calgary takes Shakespeare on the Go across the city again this year. The Merry Wives of Windsor is the feature this year for the family-friendly, easily accessible event.

When: July 8 to August 7

Where: Various locations across the city

Cost: Free (donations available)

Check out a new exhibit at Telus Spark: Luminarium

What: Imagine walking inside a larger-than-life-sized version of a kaleidoscope, or a stained-glass space full of colour and light. That is what Telus Spark is giving people with their new exhibit, Luminarium. With 21 illuminated cavernous domes spread over 11,000 square feet, the inflatable light sculpture bursts with vivid natural colours that reflect off curved walls.

When: On now until July 31

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: $29

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell at Canada’s National Music Centre – 850 4th Street SE, Calgary

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)