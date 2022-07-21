Bumping along: Calgary art festival adds a music event
For years, YYC Bump has been decorating the downtown area with its amazing murals. Now it is adding some music to the festival.
The free concert is set to be the kick-off to the month-long arts festival. They will be bringing in Canadian Hip-Hop legend Shad along with Lina Li plus local acts The Ashley Hundred, B*les & the Suede, J Kim, and Krill Williams.
The event will be hosted by local drag star Birthday Girl.
YYC Bump has already made its mark on the city this year, putting together the World’s Tallest Mural downtown.
The festival also released a list of local, national, and international artists that will be on display from August 1 to 28.
YYC Bump has been taking place since 2017.