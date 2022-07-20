VIETNAM NOW, a unique one-day Vietnamese-Canadian festival, is coming to Calgary this month.

Popping up over the August long weekend on July 30, this will be the first-ever Canadian edition of the International event.

VIETNAM NOW in Calgary looks to be a “representation and reflection of a new generation questioning and redefining diaspora and Vietnamese-ness.”

Showing the “other side” of Vietnam, there will be Vietnamese-inspired short films showcased, panel discussions, food and drink vendors, coffee and cocktails, giveaways, music, and more.

A mix of talented artists, filmmakers, chefs, and more will be showcasing their talents, like filmmaker Vicki Van Chau, food by Calgary chef Lam Pham (Pure Asian Kitchen, Pure Street Food), as well as cool imported products like Marou Chocolate and La Viet Coffee.

“I am so excited to bring VIETNAM NOW to Calgary this summer,” said Linh Phan, founder of the festival, in a media statement.

“I think Calgarians are going to enjoy everything from the fun food and drinks we’ll be serving to, of course, some interesting films, panel discussion[s] and more,” says Phan.

Going beyond pho and banh mi, attendees will get to experience dynamic aspects of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Canadian culture.

Get your tickets right now for this unique event.

VIETNAM NOW

When: Saturday, July 30, from noon to late

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $10

