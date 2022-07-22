The Calgary Farmers’ Market is almost ready to unveil its new location and there’s going to be a party this weekend to celebrate it.

With one popular market already located in the south, a massive second location is currently being built in West Calgary. It’s set to open next month! This will make it so much more accessible for everyone that loves it to visit.

To celebrate this new spot, the CFM will be hosting an outdoor pop-up party this Saturday, July 23, from 10 am to 3 pm. It’ll be held in Greenwich, across from WinSport, which is where the massive new location is being built.

This will be a dog-friendly event with a kid’s play area, plenty of produce, caricatures, food trucks, music, and more.

“Our market family will be growing by 50,000 sq ft!” Brittany Fitzgerald, the marketing and operations coordinator for the Calgary Farmers’ Market, told Dished in an email.

The current location is open Thursday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, located just off Heritage and Blackfoot at 510 77th Avenue SE.

“Our second location will be just 15 minutes from Calgary’s vibrant downtown core and less than an hour to the mountains.”

“The scenic neighbourhood of Greenwich is where urban sophistication meets active outdoor living,” Fitzgerald added.

Having this additional location in a vibrant part of Calgary is exciting enough, but the space is also being designed to offer an entirely new experience for Calgary. Anyone who attends this pop-up party will be getting a sneak peek at the new space.

“Calgary Farmers’ Market West will transport you to old New York with the spirit of the Rocky Mountains,” said Fitzgerald.

“The second location will offer an engaging experience in a welcoming space to eat, connect, and be entertained in al-fresco style shopping and dining areas.”

“Other notable features include private event space, an expansive indoor kids’ play area, outdoor activation spaces, and access to parks and leisure areas.”

The look and location might be a bit different, but many familiar faces of the market can be found at this new spot. There will also be plenty of exciting new ones too.

“Customers can look forward to visiting over 75 vendors, many of which are the well-loved favourites of Calgary Farmers’ Market South, with the addition of some new, up-and-coming local businesses,” said Fitzgerald.

“CFM West will showcase a 60/40 split, with 60% of our vendors being familiar favourites from our south location and 40% fresh faces.”

The official opening date for this exciting second location coming in August has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, take a trip to the Calgary Farmers’ Market South location at 510 77th Avenue SE, or pop down and enjoy the party.

Calgary Farmers’ Market

When: Saturday, July 23, from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram