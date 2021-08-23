20 things to do in Calgary this week: August 23 to 29

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

It’s the last full week of August and there’s still plenty of summer fun to be had before we settle into cooler weather, wrap up vacations, head back to school, and lose our tans.

You can check out a digital immersion gallery, celebrate Calgary’s Pride Festival, spend an evening at the theatre, watch a spectacular fireworks show, go to a drive-in movie, and more.

Here are 20 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Celebrate Calgary’s Pride Festival

What: The Calgary Pride Festival runs from August 27 to September 6 this year, and there are lots of ways to celebrate and show your support across the city. Calgary Pride has paired up with B!G ART to bring this year’s festival to the TELUS Spark Drive-In, online, and in communities around Calgary.

Calgary Pride 2021 features a variety of LGBTQ2S+ artists, online Pride Cast podcast-style episodes every Friday throughout August, and five days of in-person and live-streamed entertainment at the B!G ART Drive-In, all leading up to Parade Day at the Drive-In on September 5.

When: August 27 to September 6

Time: Varies by event

Where: The B!G ART Drive-In (located at the TELUS Spark Centre at 220 St George’s Drive NE), online, and around Calgary

Cost: Varies by event; tickets can be found online

What: Join the Military Museums for 2,000 years of warfare come to life. Watch re-enactments and demonstrations, such as Viking raids, medieval duels, gladiatorial combat, musketry, and more. There will also be plenty of other things to check out, including period costumes and uniforms, food trucks, spots to take family photos, replica camps, and a vintage military vehicle parade.

When: August 28 and 29

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW)

Cost: $5 for adults, $2 for children and youth

What: Western Canada’s largest EDM event returns to Calgary this summer with a special edition of Chasing Summer. Family Reunion Festival headliners include Zeds Dead, Kaskade, Nghtmre, Adventure Club, and DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neill), plus many more over two days at Shaw Millennium Park.

When: August 27 and 28

Where: Shaw Millennium Park (1220 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online; single day general admission starts at $104.95

Watch a live drag show while you brunch at Eggs, Henny!

What: Get in the Pride Festival spirit at this drag-show-meets-brunch event. The Eggs, Henny! brunches will take place at the unique venue and bar tucked inside Ill-Fated Kustoms, and will feature delicious brunch items, Empress Gin cocktails, and show-stopping performances by drag queens and local musicians.

When: August 28 and 29

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: The Prairie Emporium (300 – 334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $20 (food and drinks aren’t included in price)

Take in a live show with The Theory of Relativity at StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. The show is performed live at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, with audiences at limited assigned table seating, or you can watch from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 5.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays from August 20 to September 5, and online on-demand from September 5 to 30

Time: 7 pm

Where: 375 Bermuda Drive NW, and streamed online

Cost: $32 for adults, $27 for children

“Ooh” and “ahh” over a spectacular fireworks show at GlobalFest

What: “Alberta’s most explosive festival” is back this month, featuring a delicious selection of international food booths, performances by cultural dance and musical troupes, and, of course, spectacular fireworks shows.

When: August 19, 21, 24, 26, and 28 (weather dependent)

Where: Elliston Park, Calgary (1827 68th Street SE)

Cost: $21 (or $46 for VIP tickets)

Music in the Park at Heritage Park Historical Village

What: Each Wednesday throughout the summer, head over to Heritage Park for some live tunes. This week, catch roots-based rock and roll group Shona Rae & The Bona Fides performing original music.

When: August 25

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Didsbury Bandstand inside the Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: Free

ShakesGo performances

What: The annual “Shakespeare by the Bow” show that Calgarians know and love is going on the road this summer with “Shakespeare on the Go.” Performances will pop up at a variety of Calgary and area locations, offering over 30 opportunities for the public to enjoy live theatre during the month of August.

When: July 31 to August 29

Time: Varies by day; visit schedule for details

Where: Varies by performance

Cost: By donation

Beyond Van Gogh Calgary exhibit

What: The Beyond Van Gogh digital immersion gallery features over 300 iconic works by the painter and takes visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely new way.

If you’re up for an even more unique experience, check out one of their weekly yoga classes, offered every Thursday at 8:30 am and Saturday at 8 am.

When: July 30 to September 6

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults

Arts Commons’ ArtsXpeditions

What: ArtsXpeditions is back and bigger than ever this year. Pop-up shows bring music, dance, and performance art to community spaces, and this week’s event on 17th Avenue is sure to surprise and delight viewers.

When: August 24

Time: 12:30 to 1:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park (17th Avenue and 8th Street SW)

Cost: Free

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which features a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 30

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village

Cost: Free

Visit Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery at TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: Digital immersion galleries and exhibits have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s TELUS Spark Science Centre just opened the first permanent display in Canada. Spark’s gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with science and explore topics such as space, the human brain, and ocean life.

There will be a new show every six months, and the first one is called Every Second. The gallery brings viewers on a journey through a person’s lifetime, exploring the moments and mathematics that make up our lives through this interactive display, narrated by Italian-American actress Isabella Rossellini.

When: July 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Time: Spark is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Mondays – reserve your half-hour time slot online to view the exhibit.

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children three and over)

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

What: B!G Art and TELUS Spark Science Centre have paired up again this year to bring back their epic big-screen movies and shows. This week’s offerings include Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and Jurassic Park.

While you’re there, be sure to stop into the Rocket Fuel Cafe for some astronaut ice cream.

When: August 28 and 29

Time: Varies by show

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by show

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: August 26

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $22.95