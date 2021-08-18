COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Heritage Park Historical Village is hosting a carnival like no other this September.

At the park’s Carnivàle event, guests will be able to enjoy the rides and games of the Antique Midway after hours, along with taking in acts from Le Cirque de la Nuit performers, mystical fortune tellers, and other Heritage Park surprises around every corner.

Attendees will taste elevated carnival treats and libations, lounge in comfort at the Under the Sky Salon, dance under the moonlight, and cap off an unforgettable evening at the spectacular La Grande Finale.

The Carnivále evening offers the unique opportunity to explore the park at night while being entertained and contributing to Heritage Park as a registered charity. All proceeds from the event go toward the preservation of the park’s history and help to ensure its long-term success, so you can help fundraise while enjoying a spectacular evening.

Tickets for the September 17 event are available in three tier levels, with each offering an incredible experience.

The first level, Carnivàle at the Park, runs at $75 per person and includes access to the midway, circus performances, fortune tellers, the Under the Sky Salon, and La Grande Finale. Guests at this level can enter the park beginning at 7:30 pm, and receive one midway drink ticket and two gourmet carnival food tickets.

Picnic in the Park tickets are available for $150 per person and allow entry into Heritage Park at 7 pm. Ticketholders at this level have access to all of the above, plus a gourmet al fresco picnic prepared by the park’s talented chefs. Attendees will also receive a complimentary midway libation, gourmet treat tokens, and a special Heritage Park gift.

And if you want to add a little extra carnival magic to your night, Enchanted Evening tickets can be purchased for $250 per person.

With this tier, guests enter the park at 6 pm and experience “the event within the event.” Enchanted Evening participants receive a gourmet, Chef-inspired four-course dinner with wine pairings at an exclusive sit-down dining experience, complete with spectacular entertainment courtesy of Le Cirque de la Nuit, memorable photo opportunities, and an invitation to a special Heritage Park experience, all before dinner.

Heritage Park encourages guests to “dress to dazzle, sparkle and illuminate any way you choose to interpret our whimsical Carnivàle theme,” however comfortable footwear is recommended.

Make sure you grab your tickets ASAP for what’s set to be a night of historical carnival fun at Heritage Park.

Heritage Park Carnivàle

When: Friday, September 17

Time: 7 to 11 pm, with entry times staggered by ticket tier level

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Tickets available in three tiers, starting at $75