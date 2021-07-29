A first look inside Calgary's new digital immersion gallery (PHOTOS)

Digital immersion galleries and exhibits (such as the Beyond Van Gogh experience) have been travelling the country lately, but Calgary’s TELUS Spark Science Centre just opened the first permanent display in Canada.

Spark’s digital immersion gallery allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with science and explore topics such as space, the human brain, and ocean life.

The gallery officially opens to the public on Thursday, July 29, and entry is included with your admission ticket. There will be a new show every six months, with the first one running until January 30, 2022.

Every Second is the first feature at Spark’s digital immersion gallery, bringing viewers on a journey through a person’s lifetime.

The exhibit is narrated by the soothing voice of Italian-American actress Isabella Rossellini, guiding you through this timed pathway experience.

The 6,000-square-foot gallery features five rooms, taking about three minutes to experience each room. This puts the total time spent in the exhibit at 15 minutes, during which you’ll walk through an entire lifetime.

Explore the moments and mathematics that make up our lives through this interactive display. For example, did you know that the average person spends 115 days laughing, two years eating, 11 years working, and 25 years sleeping over the course of their life?

Entry to the gallery is included with general admission; however, due to the popularity of this exhibit, you’ll want to make sure you pre-book your 30-minute time slot to make the most of your visit.

And while you’re at the TELUS Spark Science Centre, be sure to check out the all-pink One Day on Venus exhibit, and grab a scoop of highly Instagrammable astronaut ice cream from the Rocket Fuel Cafe.

TELUS Spark Science Centre digital immersion gallery – Every Second exhibit

When: July 29, 2021, to January 30, 2022

Time: Spark is open 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sundays and Mondays – reserve your half-hour time slot online to view the exhibit

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children three and over)