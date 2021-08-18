Harry Potter star coming to Calgary Expo next month

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Announcements keep rolling in about guest appearances at this year’s Calgary Expo, and Potterheads might be excited to learn of the latest addition to the roster.

After postponing the 2020 event due to the pandemic, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (Calgary Expo) has announced a new date for the annual festivities. It plans to welcome 25,000 guests later this summer. Calgary Expo: Limited Edition will take place from September 10 to 12 at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

The Calgary Expo announced that Matthew Lewis would be a celebrity guest at this year’s event on Tuesday. Lewis is best known for his portrayal of “Neville Longbottom” in the Harry Potter movie franchise.

In addition to the eight Harry Potter films, Lewis has also appeared in movies such as Me Before You and series like BCC’s The Syndicate.

Previously announced guests include Zachary Quinto (“Spock” in Star Trek), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Matt Ryan (Constantine), Roger Bumpass (known for his voice work as “Squidward” on Spongebob Squarepants), Christopher Eccelston (Doctor Who, The Leftovers, Gone in 60 Seconds), John Barrowman (Doctor Who, Torchwood, the Arrowverse), James Marsters (“Spike,” Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Encino Man, George of the Jungle).

In the last few weeks, event organizers have revealed additional guest appearances, such as DB Woodside and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer), Ben Barnes and Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Mark Boone Jr. (Sons of Anarchy), Brent Spiner (Star Trek), and Ray Fisher (Justice League).

Fans can meet Lewis and other Expo celebrity guests at photo ops and autograph signing sessions, but consider that additional fees may apply for these experiences.

This year’s event will feature many things fans know and love, such as cosplay, celebrity and creator guests, shopping, and favourite areas like Artists Alley and the Cosplay Red Carpet. Attendees will even find exclusive “Limited Edition” merchandise.

The expo was supposed to celebrate its 15th anniversary in April 2020 and, according to a news release, was anticipating an attendance of nearly 100,000 people. Organizers attempted to reschedule the event several times before deciding to move formal anniversary celebrations to April 2022.

Tickets for September’s Calgary Expo: Limited Edition event are on sale now. Event organizers noted that previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled date will be honoured as well.

Calgary Expo: Limited Edition

When: September 10 to 12

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park

Tickets: Advance single-day tickets available from $35, 3-day passes from $109, and Limited Edition packages from $159