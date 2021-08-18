Get the VIP treatment at this fancy adults-only night at the Calgary Zoo

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the zoo, now’s your chance.

And this won’t be your ordinary sneak-peek either, as guests will be given the VIP treatment while they’re at this ultra-fancy adults-only night at the Calgary Zoo.

In celebration of the conservation work that the Calgary Zoo does locally and globally, they’re throwing a party – and anyone over the age of 18 can purchase tickets to attend this chic event.

At ZooLaLa, every guest is a VIP, and not only will you get a look at the inner workings of the zoo, but there will also be live entertainment, food samplings, and some adult beverages.

Expect the usual favourite samples from local restaurants, creative cocktails, and live music and performers while wandering through themed sections of the zoo.

Tickets for the September 11 event are available now, with three tiers on offer.

“Tier 1: Burrowing Owl” tickets are going for $125 and include access to beverage tasting stations, dinner-by-the-bite tasting stations, the Zoonique auction, live entertainment, a behind-the-scenes “Workings of the Zoo” experience, and a ZooLaLa lanyard and “collectors flair.”

“Tier 2: Vancouver Island Marmot” tickets run at $175 and include all of the above, plus access to a VIP tent with tapas and sparkling wine. And if you want to make your night even fancier, the $250 “Tier 3: Whooping Crane” tickets come with everything previously mentioned, along with a three-course dinner, complete with wine pairings and an exclusive animal experience. Tier 3 ticketholders also receive free parking at the venue on the night of the event.

Entry times are staggered by tier, with the first entry for Tier 3 guests at 4:30 pm, Tier 2 at 5 pm, and Tier 1 at 5:30 pm.

The attire for this fancy evening out is “Zoo Chic,” and the Calgary Zoo encourages attendees to wear “fun, animal-inspired, or creative black-tie attire.”

So start planning your outfit, and get ready for VIP treatment at this extra-special edition of the Calgary Zoo’s adults-only night.

Calgary Zoo adults-only night: ZooLaLa

When: Saturday, September 11

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm, entry time based on ticket tier level

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Tickets: Available online from $125 and up