11 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 26 to 28

Who said January had to be dry? With so many incredible events happening around the city, there’s no reason to be bored in Calgary this weekend.

From some exciting outdoor activities to some big returning winter favourites in Calgary, here’s what to watch for over the next couple of days.

BIG Winter Classic

What: Music festivals aren’t just for the summer, so if you’re looking to jam out to some big acts this weekend, you won’t want to miss the return of the BIG Winter Classic. To see the full festival lineup, click here.

When: January 24 to 28

Where: Blox Arts Centre — 625 11th Avenue SW #150

Price: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online here

Da Vinci The Exhibition

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

Lake Louise Ice Magic Festival

What: The SnowDays Festival is back in Banff, with stunning ice sculptures taking over Lake Louise and giant snow sculptures all over the town of Banff.

When: January 19 to February 4

Where: Lake Louise and various locations

Price: FREE to $14 depending on the activity. To learn more, click here.

Try an art class at Kensington Art Supply

What: Kensington Art Supply has regular art classes throughout the week and into the weekend. This weekend you can choose from a couple of awesome watercolour classes.

When: Various times

Where: 6999 11th Street SE #120

Price: Tickets range from $75 to $125 this weekend and can be purchased online here.

Try a hot pool or sauna around Calgary

What: With the chilly temperatures this week, nothing sounds quite as nice as a hot pool or sauna to melt into! There are so many great spots around the city, and we rounded up some of the most popular ones worth checking out here.

Rent ice bikes at Bowness Park

What: If you’re looking for a fun new winter activity, why not give ice biking a try? These unique contraptions let you peddle while sitting and enjoying the view of the park from your bike!

When: Park hours are from 5 am to 11 pm. The rental shop is open Fridays from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: Bowness Park — 8900 48th Avenue NW

Price: $12 for half an hour and $20 for one hour, to learn more and book, click here.

Curling at St. Patrick’s Island

What: Curling isn’t entirely unique on its own but curling on St. Patrick’s Island is! Chinook Blast is bringing the activity to the centre of Calgary this month and next and people can try it for free. It’s a great opportunity to test out the iconic Canadian sport (especially if you’re a newbie). You can learn more about it here.

When: January 26 to February 24

Where: Confluence Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island Park — 1300 12th Street NE

Price: FREE

Tubing at Winsport

What: If skating isn’t your thing, but you’re still brave enough to head outdoors this week, you can always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18 and can be booked online here

Banff Gondola/Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

Visit the Calgary Zoo

What: Zoolights might be finished for the year, but there’s still a furry winter attraction: the zoo’s two newest polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Calgarians have already fallen in love with the pair of previously orphaned bears.

The Penguin Walk will also be returning starting next week!

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Films at the Fort

What: Fort Calgary is continuing its tradition of showing iconic films in its Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend, you’ll be able to catch Star Wars on the big screen.

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here