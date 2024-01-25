7 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Calgary

Ideas can often run a little dry when it comes to finding exciting things to do, and if we’re being real here, sometimes boyfriends need a little help. We’ve found some super cute ideas to try around Calgary this year.

Since V-Day falls on a Wednesday this year, we have included things to do over the Valentine’s Day weekend and on the lovely day itself.

Visit a romance-themed bookstore

Visiting a bookstore can make for a great date! If you haven’t known each other for long, finding out their favourite reads is a great way to get to know your potential partner. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably pretty comfortable sitting together in silence, which makes this a perfect — and relaxing — Valentine’s date idea!

There are a ton of great bookstores around Calgary, but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop — it’s a romance-themed bookstore, so it doesn’t get any more date-y than that!

See a play at a theatre

Nothing is cuter than cuddling up in a cozy movie theatre, and there are so many great spots around Calgary to do just that.

If you’re looking to take in a show but don’t necessarily need all the lovey-dovey stuff, you can check out Heist, which is running until February 25.

Staycation at Hotel Arts

The downtown Calgary hotel has a number of restaurants, including direct access to local favourite Yellow Door Bistro. The hotel has a pool that makes you feel like you’re not even in Calgary, allowing for a tropical vacation without leaving the city. If you’re both into sports, you can also hit the indoor golf simulator.

Cuddle some kitties

Every season is a great season to pet some cats, but there’s something about the cold winter weather that makes cuddling with some furry felines even more appealing. It could also be the perfect opportunity to expand your family with a lovable new fur ball.

The Regal Cat Cafe is the perfect spot to visit to do just that, and they make some pretty awesome lattes to boot.

Split a heart-shaped pizza

Instead of going out for dinner, cozy up inside, put on a movie, and have a date night in with a heart-shaped pizza from a local pizza joint. Boston Pizza, Pizza 73, and Fresh Slice are all places that have offered that tasty option in the past.

Go to a record store

It’s kind of like visiting a bookstore, but instead of discovering each other’s interests through literature, it’s through music. If you’re still in the early days of your relationship, knowing what your person likes to jam out to can be a good way of getting closer. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably already sharing music, which makes looking for your favourites together all the more fun!

There are so many stores around Calgary in every neighbourhood, but one of our favourites is Recordland in Inglewood.

Try a Valentine’s Day with Lush

For a complete sensory experience, head over to CrossIron Mills for a Valentine’s Day pampering with your special someone. There will be enchanting scents from so many bath bombs, soaps, and skincare products to choose from. It’s a great opportunity to find the perfect gift.