Cars will be "flying" at a BIG Nitrocross event in Calgary next week

Car enthusiasts will be delighted to hear about a big Nitrocross event coming to Calgary next week that will have cars zooming through the sky!

The event was created by American motorsports competitor and performer Travis Pastrana, alongside Nitro Circus. It features high-speed racing that its listing describes as “an intense combination of rallycross and big air excitement – where cars fly and tracks thrill!”

This event has proven to be a popular activity in Calgary, with almost 20,000 people making it out in 2023.

There’s going to be so much to see that will get your adrenaline pumping and be sure to entertain! In addition to the races, there will also be an entertainment stage, a gaming zone, a larger concession area, and the opportunity to attend an autograph session.

The event also promises a unique behind-the-scenes experience where guests will be able to “look at the teams, drivers, and cars in the open paddock.”

We think it sounds like a total blast!

2024 Nitrocross Chinook Blast

When: February 2 to 3 from 5 to 9 pm

Where: GMC Stadium 220 Stampede Trail SE

Price: $35 and can be purchased online here