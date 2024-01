Miranda Lambert set to take the stage at the Calgary Stampede this year

Country music icon Miranda Lambert has been announced as a performer at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, and we can’t wait!Ā

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently released her fourth album, Palomino, so showgoers can likely expect to hear some new favourites live.

ā€œMiranda Lambert is an icon and her performance is second to none,ā€ says Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc.

ā€œHer list of accomplishments and accolades is truly impressive, and we simply cannot wait for her to take the stage at Stampede 2024.ā€

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am, with prices starting at $65.Ā

All ticket purchases to the musical performances include admission to the Calgary Stampede on the day of the concert. Tickets can be purchased here , by phone, or in person at Ticketmaster.

Lambert isn’t the only big name heading to Calgary for the Stampede season; many are anticipating Tate McRae’s hometown performance at Cowboys this July.Ā