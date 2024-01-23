Miranda Lambert set to take the stage at the Calgary Stampede this year

Country music icon Miranda Lambert has been announced as a performer at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, and we can’t wait!

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently released her fourth album, Palomino, so showgoers can likely expect to hear some new favourites live.

“Miranda Lambert is an icon and her performance is second to none,” says Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc.

“Her list of accomplishments and accolades is truly impressive, and we simply cannot wait for her to take the stage at Stampede 2024.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am, with prices starting at $65.

All ticket purchases to the musical performances include admission to the Calgary Stampede on the day of the concert. Tickets can be purchased here , by phone, or in person at Ticketmaster.

Lambert isn’t the only big name heading to Calgary for the Stampede season; many are anticipating Tate McRae’s hometown performance at Cowboys this July.