15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: December 8 to 10

It’s hard to believe we’re already a week into December but holiday events are in full swing both in and around Calgary!
From all of the Christmas lights to tons of holiday-themed events, here are 15 things you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Film at the Fort
What: Fort Calgary is showing holiday-themed films throughout December in the Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend you can catch White Christmas on the big screen!
When: Saturdays in November
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here
Breakfast with Santa
What: Enjoy breakfast with activities while you wait for Santa! There are two different seating times — 9 and 10:45 am.
When: December 9 from 9 am to noon
Where: Scenic Acres Community Association — 8825 Scurfield Drive NW
Price: Tickets are $7.50 for members and $10 for non-members. Purchase them online here.
Calgary Chinese Orchestra Christmas Concert
What: The Calgary Chinese Orchestra is hosting a free concert for the public featuring a mix of traditional Chinese music and festival tunes. Seats are first come, first serve.
When: December 10 from 2 to 3 pm
Where: Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall, Calgary Central Library – 800 3rd Street SE
Price: FREE
Holiday Train
What: The Holiday Train is back in Alberta this month with stops scheduled around the province. Calgarians will be able to check out the stunning light display and live musical performances on December 9 at Anderson CTrain Station. There are 14 rail cars covered in hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Donations to the local food bank are also appreciated.
When: December 9 at 5:45 pm
Where: Anderson CTrain Station south parking lot – 11015 Anderson Station Way SW
Price: FREE
Lions Festival of Lights
What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. It’s a stunning, giant light display and it’s free!
When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024
Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park
What: Heritage Park will take you back in time to a nostalgic Christmas scene full of Christmas carollers, horse-drawn carriages, and gingerbread cookie decorating.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, November 25 to December 17
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: General admission is $19.95, plus tax. Tickets for kids 3-15 are $14.95 and can be purchased online here.
Pink Rodeo at King Eddy
What: Check out this country-pop girl “supergroup” show at the King Eddy this weekend! The group is made up of some big names in Alberta country music including Alex Hughes, Megan Dawson, Brettyn Rose and Ashley Richard.
When: December 9 at 8:30 pm
Where: King Eddy — 438 9th Avenue SE
Price: $20
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
What: Visit Telus Spark this weekend and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Under $100 Art Show
What: The Under $100 Art Show is back in Calgary for its 16th year, and there are so many incredible artworks to choose from. If you’ve always wanted to be an art collector but haven’t had the funds to get into it, this is a great place to start! Artists come to highlight their work and clear out old stock, so there’s something for everyone.
When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times
Where: 2360 Portland Street SE
Price: Tickets can be purchased online here
Zoolights
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Airdrie Festival of Lights
What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine
What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who tended to the wounded throughout Canada’s military history.
Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery, and features a significant section on PTSD.
When: Now to March 3, 2024
Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.
Banff Nightrise
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Glow Calgary
What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.
When: December 7 to 31
Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE
Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here
In Search of Christmas Spirit in Banff
What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multisensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.
When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, from 4:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff
Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.