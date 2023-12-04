You can catch free live holiday music at these 6 spots in Calgary

If you have a soft spot for Christmas music but are having a hard time budgeting for the holidays, you might want to add one of these free concerts to your calendar this year!
Many of them are accepting both cash and non-perishable food donations as well if you are looking to give back to the community. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit!
Calgary Chinese Orchestra Christmas Concert
The Calgary Chinese Orchestra is hosting a free concert for the public featuring a mix of traditional Chinese music and festival tunes. Seats are first come, first serve.
When: December 10 from 2 to 3 pm
Where: Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall, Calgary Central Library – 800 3rd Street SE
Calgary Carol Festival
The Calgary Carol Festival took off on Saturday and wraps on Monday night. It’s three nights of music performed by Calgary’s best choirs. The event also includes carol sing-alongs with the choir and organ and is free with money and non-perishable food donations accepted at the door. Doors open at 6 pm and the concert starts at 7 pm.
When: December 4 at 7 pm
Where: Knox United Church – 506 4th Street SW
A Christmas Concert in Calgary
Tehillah Music Ministries is holding a free Christmas concert featuring traditional Christmas songs both sung and played on instruments. Musicians from churches across Canada will gather to perform at this holiday show.
When: December 22 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Cardel Theatre – 180 Quarry Park Boulevard
CPKC Holiday Train
The Holiday Train is back in Alberta this month with stops scheduled around the province. Calgarians will be able to check out the stunning light display and live musical performances on December 9 at Anderson CTrain Station. There are 14 rail cars covered in hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Donations to the local food bank are also appreciated.
When: December 9 at 5:45 pm
Where: Anderson CTrain Station south parking lot – 11015 Anderson Station Way SW
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Calvary Grace Church is holding a free Christmas concert with refreshments to follow on December 16.
When: December 16 from 5 to 7 pm
Where: Calvary Grace Church, 204 6A Street NE
Starry Starry Night
This awesome Christmas concert in support of Inn From the Cold isn’t exactly free — but it’s pay-what-you-can so if you’re struggling this year, you won’t have to miss it because of finances. Storytelling Alberta/Calgary presents Starry Starry Night, hosted by Cassy Welburn, with Gordon Churchill, Ginger Mullen, Cheryle-Chagnon Greyeyes, and musician Skip Drake.
When: December 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Carya Village Commons – 610 8th Avenue SE