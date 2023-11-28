The skating rink at Olympic Plaza officially opens for the season

The skating rink at Olympic Plaza is officially open for the season, and Calgarians are eagerly breaking out their skates and hitting the ice!

People have already taken to social media to share their first skate while enjoying the winter ambiance and bright string lights. There is one big thing noticeably missing from the rink: the giant Christmas Tree. However, it will soon be making its return.

The rink is open daily in Calgary from 10 am to 9 pm, with a big event taking over the Plaza on Saturday.

Skate & Celebrate is happening between 12 pm and 3 pm on December 2, and it is full of fun holiday activities to ring in the season. There will be free coffee and hot chocolate, and the Christmas Tree will be fully decked out!

Olympic Plaza is the only outdoor city skating rink open for the season, but you can watch for when others around Calgary will open on their website here.

Skate rentals are also available as of November 25 from 4 to 9 pm Monday to Friday and 2 to 9 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Skating at Olympic Plaza

When: 10 am to 9 pm