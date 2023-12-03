Thousands of artworks on sale for under $100 at huge Calgary event

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s a giant art show returning to Calgary this month with thousands of artworks from over 200 local artists, all for sale for under $100.

It’s the 16th annual Under $100 Art Show, and this year looks like it’s going to be another big success. The affordable prices and unique artworks are the perfect opportunity to pick up a creative gift for a loved one or maybe even for an office Christmas party!

The artworks will be spread out over 20,000 square feet of exhibition space, showcasing pieces in a variety of mediums. You’ll find paintings, photography, mixed media, clothing, leatherwork, and so much more!

The show is as much about offering affordable options for people who love art as it is a platform to help artists showcase their work.

“This show not only helps artists show and sell their work, but makes original art and goods available to those who may not have been able to afford it otherwise,” the art show’s website reads.

Opening night is December 7, and timed tickets are required, so don’t forget to register!

Under $100 Art Show

When: December 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 at various times

Where: 2360 Portland Street SE

Price: Tickets can be purchased online here