8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: April 8 to 12

It’s a beautiful, warm spring week in Calgary and there are so many things to do around the city over the next few days!

From art shows and workshops to niche local trivia nights, these are all the events worth adding to your calendar this week.

Take a Bob Ross painting class

What: Learn how to create a Bob Ross-style landscape painting from an actual Bob Ross-certified instructor!

When: April 11 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: Kensington Art Supply – 6999 11 Street SE #120

Price: Tickets are $88.95 and can be purchased online here

Pizza cooking class at Lina’s

What: Learn how to make the perfect pizza from the local masters of the culinary craft. Enjoy a glass of prosecco while you setting up for the class!

When: April 10 at 6 pm

Where: Lina’s – 1023 9th Avenue SE

Price: $70 and can be purchased online here

Visit Telus Spark

What: Leonardo da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.” You can also take a ride on the robot roller coaster!

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Trivia night at Fort Calgary

What: Test your knowledge all about Alberta’s stunning parks at Fort Calgary’s adult-only trivia night this week!

When: Wednesdays in March from 6:30 to 8:00 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $25 plus tax per team and can be purchased online here

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message. For a full list of the other exhibitions on display click here.

When: 11 am to 6 pm, Wednesday to Friday, and noon to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Le Petit Chef culinary experience

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here