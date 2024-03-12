Calgarians share the wildest things they've experienced in the city and they're iconic

From wacky public art and politicians to headline-worthy events, Calgarians are chiming in on the wildest things they’ve seen in the city, and some of them are iconic.

In a Reddit thread posted on Monday, one user asked Calgarians to share their wildest memories and some of the responses are total throwbacks.

At the top of the list with the most upvotes is the Calgary flood, which is presumably the devastating one that happened back in 2013.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mañana Imports • Calgary YYC (@mananaimports)

It was a memorable event to witness and images of the flood waters are etched into Calgarians’ memories for good. Who remembers the zoo being evacuated and parts of downtown being swept underwater?

Others went even further back, specifically to Electric Avenue in the ’80s, when the Flames beat the Oilers and people partied on the streets.

Comment

byu/Safe_Wrangler_858 from discussion

inCalgary

Another major sporting event that had the city painted red was when the Red Mile was in full swing back in 2006.

Comment

byu/Safe_Wrangler_858 from discussion

inCalgary

Others couldn’t help but take a dig at some easy targets — from public art to politicians.

Comment

byu/Safe_Wrangler_858 from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/Safe_Wrangler_858 from discussion

inCalgary

There were also some pretty trashy but relatable experiences listed, with many of them taking place on Calgary Transit or Cowboys.

We’re also adding our strangest memory to the list — the balloon guy who flew over the city during Stampede to promote his cleaning company.

What is the wildest thing you’ve seen happen in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!