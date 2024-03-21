5 concerts coming to Calgary this April that we can't wait to see

If spring has you feeling energized and you’re looking for a way to let it all out, try rocking it out at these awesome concerts in Calgary this April.

From country music to some adorable throwbacks, these are five awesome concerts coming up in Calgary.

Queens of the Stoneage

When: April 1 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here

Mini Pop Kids

When: April 7 at 3 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium— 1415 14th Avenue NW

Tickets: $47.50 and can be purchased online here

Luke Bryan

When: April 17 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased online here

Tori Kelly

When: April 21 at 8 pm

Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW

Tickets: Between $39.50 and $265 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

When: April 27 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $115 and can be purchased online here