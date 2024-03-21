EventsConcerts

5 concerts coming to Calgary this April that we can't wait to see

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Mar 21 2024, 3:04 pm
@lukebryan/Instagram | @icecube/Instagram

If spring has you feeling energized and you’re looking for a way to let it all out, try rocking it out at these awesome concerts in Calgary this April.

From country music to some adorable throwbacks, these are five awesome concerts coming up in Calgary.

Queens of the Stoneage

When: April 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here

Mini Pop Kids

 

When: April 7 at 3 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium— 1415 14th Avenue NW
Tickets: $47.50 and can be purchased online here

Luke Bryan

 

When: April 17 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased online here

Tori Kelly

 

When: April 21 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Tickets: Between $39.50 and $265 and can be purchased online here

Ice Cube

 

When: April 27 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: $115 and can be purchased online here

