5 concerts coming to Calgary this April that we can't wait to see

If spring has you feeling energized and you’re looking for a way to let it all out, try rocking it out at these awesome concerts in Calgary this April.
From country music to some adorable throwbacks, these are five awesome concerts coming up in Calgary.
Queens of the Stoneage
View this post on Instagram
When: April 1 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $58 and can be purchased online here
Mini Pop Kids
View this post on Instagram
When: April 7 at 3 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium— 1415 14th Avenue NW
Tickets: $47.50 and can be purchased online here
Luke Bryan
View this post on Instagram
When: April 17 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased online here
Tori Kelly
View this post on Instagram
When: April 21 at 8 pm
Where: MacEwan Hall — 2500 University Drive NW
Tickets: Between $39.50 and $265 and can be purchased online here
Ice Cube
View this post on Instagram
When: April 27 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: $115 and can be purchased online here