A HUGE 1,000-seat theatre is part of new Arts Commons expansion

Calgary’s downtown arts centre is about to get a whole lot bigger and glitzier with a major expansion project coming to Arts Commons that includes two new dazzling theatres.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) released artist renderings of the newly imagined three-story building and we couldn’t be more excited.

Spanning 162,000 square feet, the new building will come complete with modern features and amenities and both a 1,000-seat theatre and a 200-seat studio theatre.

The designs for the project have been in development for the past two years, marking an exciting milestone with the images’ release.

“The transformation of the Arts Commons campus is a more than half-billion-dollar investment in Calgary’s arts and cultural future,” says president & CEO of CMLC Kate Thompson, who is also the development manager for the expansion and modernization of Calgary’s premier performing arts centre.

“Together with our partners at The City of Calgary and Arts Commons, CMLC has been working with the prime design team since early 2022 to advance the concept and schematic

designs for this extraordinary city-building project.”

A team of local, national and international talent designed the building.

Architects and designers from Toronto’s KPMB Architects, Calgary’s Hindle Architects, and Arizona’s Tawaw Architecture Collective were all a part of its thoughtful conception.

“This simple yet powerful idea inspired our design for a purpose-built facility that reflects the spirit of the community it serves, is thoughtfully connected to its history and culture, and is designed with respect for its surroundings,” explains Kevin Bridgman, a partner at KPMB who is representing the prime design team.

“The expansion building’s curved form, exterior cladding, and interior finishes are inspired by Alberta’s dramatic landscapes and the regional lodge typologies with a naturally lit, fully transparent ground floor.”

The Arts Commons Transformation Project is one of the largest arts-focused infrastructure projects currently underway in Canada.

The $660 million project is set to begin construction in late 2024.