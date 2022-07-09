Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 9

The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede is underway!

Tons of live music and breakfasts, plus the rodeo and the grandstand show!

On the Grounds

Concerts

12:30 pm Taylr – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm Devon Cole – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm Stirling John – Window on the West Stage

4 pm (Gates Open) Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone) – Cowboys Country Fest

4 pm Dani Strong – Nashville North

4:30 pm Gary Akins – Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm The Brother Bandits – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm Generation Country – Window on the West Stage

6 pm Garrett Gregory – Nashville North

7 pm Cartel Madras – Coca-Cola Stage

8 pm Jazz Cartier – Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm Saint Jhn – Coca-Cola Stage

10 pm Tebey – Nashville North

10 pm Lennon Stella – Virgin Plus Stage

11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11 am Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:15 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance

2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

2:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

4 pm Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance

4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:15 pm Chore Horse Demo – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5:30 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

7 am CF Chinook Centre

8 am MaxWell Capital Realty

8 am Re/Max Complete Realty

9 am OMO Teppan & Kitchen

9 am CFC Stampede Breakfast

9 am MaKami College

9 am St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church

9 am Cavalry Grace Church

9 am First Evangelical Church

9 am Legacy Residents Association

9:30 am Ruberto Ostberg Gallery

10 am Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta

10 am Marda Loop Community Hall

10 am Bells of Steel

10 am Beddington Heights and Huntington Hills

11:30 am Ismaili Muslim Community

Concerts

11 am Pistol Noon – Tomkins Park

11:30 am Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Ryan Langlois – King Eddy

12 pm Canyon City Ramblers – Stockyard Saloon

12 pm Taylor Rae – CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop up

2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Melody Stang – National Music Centre

3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Melody Stang – National Music Centre

6 pm (Doors open) Seven Lions – Badlands Music Festival

6 pm (Doors) Action Bronson – NTNL Saloon

8:30 pm The Dungarees – King Eddy



Events

8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza

11 am That Don’t Impress Me Brunch Drag Brunch – The Outlier

11 am Girletz Rodeo – Tompkins Park

11 am Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre

1 pm Cool Choir Presents: INSTAChoir – National Music Centre

4 pm Romero RUMble w/ Bret Hart – Romero Distillery