Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 9

The first weekend of the Calgary Stampede is underway!
Tons of live music and breakfasts, plus the rodeo and the grandstand show!
On the Grounds
Get your tickets here.
Concerts
12:30 pm Taylr – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm Devon Cole – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm Stirling John – Window on the West Stage
4 pm (Gates Open) Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone) – Cowboys Country Fest
4 pm Dani Strong – Nashville North
4:30 pm Gary Akins – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm The Brother Bandits – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm Generation Country – Window on the West Stage
6 pm Garrett Gregory – Nashville North
7 pm Cartel Madras – Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm Jazz Cartier – Coca-Cola Stage
9:30 pm Saint Jhn – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm Tebey – Nashville North
10 pm Lennon Stella – Virgin Plus Stage
11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North
11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:15 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance
2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
2:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
4 pm Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance
4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:15 pm Chore Horse Demo – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5:30 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm Heavy Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
7 am CF Chinook Centre
8 am MaxWell Capital Realty
8 am Re/Max Complete Realty
9 am OMO Teppan & Kitchen
9 am CFC Stampede Breakfast
9 am MaKami College
9 am St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church
9 am Cavalry Grace Church
9 am First Evangelical Church
9 am Legacy Residents Association
9:30 am Ruberto Ostberg Gallery
10 am Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta
10 am Marda Loop Community Hall
10 am Bells of Steel
10 am Beddington Heights and Huntington Hills
11:30 am Ismaili Muslim Community
Concerts
11 am Pistol Noon – Tomkins Park
11:30 am Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Ryan Langlois – King Eddy
12 pm Canyon City Ramblers – Stockyard Saloon
12 pm Taylor Rae – CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop up
2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Melody Stang – National Music Centre
3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Melody Stang – National Music Centre
6 pm (Doors open) Seven Lions – Badlands Music Festival
6 pm (Doors) Action Bronson – NTNL Saloon
8:30 pm The Dungarees – King Eddy
Events
8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza
11 am That Don’t Impress Me Brunch Drag Brunch – The Outlier
11 am Girletz Rodeo – Tompkins Park
11 am Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre
1 pm Cool Choir Presents: INSTAChoir – National Music Centre
4 pm Romero RUMble w/ Bret Hart – Romero Distillery