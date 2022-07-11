Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 11

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Two ’90s pop acts are bringing nostalgia to Calgary as the Stampede continues.
Plus a full day of great events on the grounds!
On the Grounds
Concerts
12:30 pm Taylor-Rae – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm Melissa Livingstone – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm Pure Country – Window on the West Stage
4 pm Alex Hughess – Nashville North
4:30 pm Steve Jevne – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm The Free Label – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm (Gates Open) Brothers Osborne/Zach Bryan – Cowboys Country Fest
6 pm Gordie West Band – Window on the West Stage
6 pm Devin Cooper – Nashville North
7 pm Chastity – Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm Cleopatrick – Coca-Cola Stage
9 pm Hunter Brothers – Nashville North
9:15 pm Alexisonfire – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm Aqua – Virgin Plus Stage
10:30 pm Tim Hicks – Nashville North
11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North
11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
12 pm Cutting Horse Competition – Nutrien Western Event Centre
1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Vintage Tractor Pull Show and Shine – Northern Lights Arena
2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm Hand Games – Elbow River Camp
3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre
5:30 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm Vintage Tractor Pull – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:30 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena
7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – North Hill Shopping Centre
9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Cross Iron Mills
Concerts
1 pm Brandon Lorenzo – Tomkins Park
2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Justine Giles – National Music Centre
3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Justine Giles – National Music Centre
6 pm (Doors Open) Don Toliver – Badlands Music Festival
7 pm Prozzak and Bran Van 3000 – Wildhorse Saloon
Events
8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza