Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 11

Two ’90s pop acts are bringing nostalgia to Calgary as the Stampede continues.

Plus a full day of great events on the grounds!

On the Grounds

Get your tickets here.

Concerts

12:30 pm Taylor-Rae – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm Melissa Livingstone – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm Pure Country – Window on the West Stage

4 pm Alex Hughess – Nashville North

4:30 pm Steve Jevne – Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm The Free Label – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm (Gates Open) Brothers Osborne/Zach Bryan – Cowboys Country Fest

6 pm Gordie West Band – Window on the West Stage

6 pm Devin Cooper – Nashville North

7 pm Chastity – Coca-Cola Stage

8 pm Cleopatrick – Coca-Cola Stage

9 pm Hunter Brothers – Nashville North

9:15 pm Alexisonfire – Coca-Cola Stage

10 pm Aqua – Virgin Plus Stage

10:30 pm Tim Hicks – Nashville North

11:59 pm Foxx Worthee – Nashville North

Events

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

12 pm Cutting Horse Competition – Nutrien Western Event Centre

1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Vintage Tractor Pull Show and Shine – Northern Lights Arena

2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm Hand Games – Elbow River Camp

3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre

5:30 pm Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm Vintage Tractor Pull – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:30 pm Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Northern Lights Arena

7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – North Hill Shopping Centre

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Cross Iron Mills

Concerts

1 pm Brandon Lorenzo – Tomkins Park

2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Justine Giles – National Music Centre

3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Justine Giles – National Music Centre

6 pm (Doors Open) Don Toliver – Badlands Music Festival

7 pm Prozzak and Bran Van 3000 – Wildhorse Saloon

Events

8:30 am Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza