11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 25 to 27

We are getting closer to the holiday season, and there are so many things to do in Calgary to get you into the spirit.

Get your shopping underway with a couple of festivals; plus, there is a tribute to a legendary act.

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: Sir Elton John is one of the most iconic songwriters and pianists of all time, with an illustrious career that spans five decades, and more than 300 million records sold. Some of his chart-topping hits include “Crocodile Rock,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Rocket Man,” and “Candle in the Wind,” but he’s got more than just pop and rock music under his belt. Enjoy an evening with Rob Skeet and a tribute to Elton John and his greatest hits. With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Skeet brings the glitz, glam, and costumes highlighting the ultimate performer; this is a memorable show that will delight any Elton John fan. All tickets include a three-course meal.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, event begins at 8 pm

Where: Pure Casino Calgary — 1420 Meridian Road NE

Tickets: $59.95

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prairie Emporium (@theprairieemporium)

What: Blue Jay Sessions dinner series will be kicking off a holiday edition this weekend in Calgary. Christmas ham and egg sandwiches and turkey dinner poutine are just two of the dishes guests can expect to try at this award-winning culinary experience. Drinks like spiced apple cider, whisky hot chocolate, and ginger pear mulled wine will be a great way to get into the festive spirit. As a partial fundraiser for the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, guests are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.