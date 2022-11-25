Events

11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 25 to 27

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Nov 25 2022, 9:18 pm
We are getting closer to the holiday season, and there are so many things to do in Calgary to get you into the spirit.

Get your shopping underway with a couple of festivals; plus, there is a tribute to a legendary act.

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Enjoy the music of Elton John with a tribute at Pure Casino

Things to do Calgary

Rob Skeet/Pure Casino

What: Sir Elton John is one of the most iconic songwriters and pianists of all time, with an illustrious career that spans five decades, and more than 300 million records sold. Some of his chart-topping hits include “Crocodile Rock,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Rocket Man,” and “Candle in the Wind,” but he’s got more than just pop and rock music under his belt. Enjoy an evening with Rob Skeet and a tribute to Elton John and his greatest hits. With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Skeet brings the glitz, glam, and costumes highlighting the ultimate performer; this is a memorable show that will delight any Elton John fan. All tickets include a three-course meal.

When: November 26, 2022
Time: Doors 6:30 pm, event begins at 8 pm
Where: Pure Casino Calgary — 1420 Meridian Road NE
Tickets: $59.95

Light up your weekend with ZooLights

zoolights calgary

ZOOLIGHTS/Calgary Zoo

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season. The Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the Tunnel of Light.

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Go back in time with Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park

heritage park

Courtesy of Heritage Park

What: Once Upon A Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 26 to December 18
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

Blue Jay Sessions: Holiday Edition

 

What: Blue Jay Sessions dinner series will be kicking off a holiday edition this weekend in Calgary. Christmas ham and egg sandwiches and turkey dinner poutine are just two of the dishes guests can expect to try at this award-winning culinary experience. Drinks like spiced apple cider, whisky hot chocolate, and ginger pear mulled wine will be a great way to get into the festive spirit. As a partial fundraiser for the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, guests are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item.

When: November 25 to 27, 2022
Where: 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: From $15 to $20

Enjoy the Spruce Meadows 2022 International Christmas Market

Spruce Meadows Christmas lights (sprucemeadows.com)

What: The International Christmas Market is back in full force with some new and exciting changes, with over 300 unique vendors including – for the first time – an outdoor Christmas tree lot. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the yuletide entertainment, kids zone with a daily petting zoo and activities, and a magical holiday atmosphere. Santa’s reindeer can be spotted in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend as they prepare for their Christmas journey.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4
Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays
Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

Add some glow to your weekend with the Glow Christmas Festival

Glow Christmas Festival

Glow Christmas Festival

What: This holiday fest is a major annual event in Edmonton, so it’s amazing it’s making its way to YYC this year. Visitors will be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and possibly even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Held at the massive 70,000-square-foot Nutrien Western Events Centre in Stampede Park, this is shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors. There will be plenty of food and drinks here as well, with licensed bars and food trucks like Happy Fish serving grilled cheese sandwiches and tacos.

When: November 25 to December 31, 2022
Where: Nutrien Western Events Centre
Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here

Get shopping done at Inglewood Night Market: Holiday Edition

calgary holiday market

Inglewoodnightmarketyyc/Instagram

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 11, 12, 19, 25, 26, and December 3
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Quonset at Crossroads Farmers Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE
Tickets: $5

Laugh along with Elf the Musical

Things to do Calgary

Elf The Musical

What: Elf The Musical is a modern-day holiday classic that is sure to make everyone
embrace their inner elf. It is the perfect night out for the whole family.

When: November 25 to December 31
Where: Storybook Theatre — 375 Bermuda Drive NW
Price: $27 for children, $32 for adults

Test your skills at Potion Putt

Potion Putt

Courtesy of Potion Putt/Explore Hidden

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here

Check out a parody of a legendary sitcom

@JamesMoore_org/Twitter (NBC)

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023
Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW
Cost: Starting at $69.95

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

things to do calgary

Quantum Sandbox exhibit (Elle McLean/Daily Hive)

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday
Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary
Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children

