10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: November 18 to 20

We are getting closer to the holiday season, and there are so many things to do in Calgary to get you into the spirit.

Get your shopping underway with a couple of festivals; plus, the stars of Disney are making their way to the Saddledome.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: A staple of the holiday season returns this weekend as ZooLights is back in Calgary for its 28th season at the zoo. the Calgary Zoo will be lit up with stunning lights everywhere you go with over 200 light figures along with interactive and choreographed light displays. This year’s event will feature some fun, themed areas, and activities including a new story in Prehistoric Park, a new Polar Wonderland, a multi-sensory experience in the gorilla amphitheatre, The Nutcracker in the Enmax Conservatory, and a brand new dining experience in snow globes. Of course, the zoo is bringing back all the classic activities everyone has come to love, such as the “Tunnel of Light.”

When: November 18, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children

What: Hit the road to adventure when Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates into your hometown! Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride to your favourite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, and set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky.

When: November 18 to November 20

Time: November 18: 7 pm, November 19: 11 am, 3 pm, 7 pm, November 20: 11 am, 3 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $45.65

What: The International Christmas Market is back in full force with some new and exciting changes, with over 300 unique vendors including – for the first time – an outdoor Christmas tree lot. Bring your friends and family and enjoy the yuletide entertainment, kids zone with a daily petting zoo and activities, and a magical holiday atmosphere. Santa’s Reindeer can be spotted in the Riding Hall Circle on Sundays of each weekend as they prepare for their Christmas journey.

When: November 18 to 20, 25 to 27, and December 2 to 4

Time: Noon to 9 pm on Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays

Where: Spruce Meadows (18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors

What: Enjoy a magical outdoor holiday mini-putt experience at Chinook Centre. Swap your golf club and golf ball for a hockey stick and puck, as they combine two Canadian favourites for a festive nine-hole game of mini putt. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity. Space is very limited so be sure to reserve your tee-off time now!

When: November 17 to 21

Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now

Where: CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Tickets: $5 to reserve your tee time

What: Check out the 18th anniversary of this must-try winter event just outside of Calgary. You can get a start on your Christmas shopping from over 50 vendors. Plus, there are some awesome food options available.

When: Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta — one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24

Tickets: Free admission

What: Get some great Christmas gifts at the Shawnessy Christmas Craft Fair. Check out two floors of unique, handcrafted items from artisans and crafters from Calgary and the surrounding area. Admission is a donation of your choice to the Calgary Food Bank.

When: November 19

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn — 224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary

What: Have you ever wondered what is hiding at the edges of our solar system? If life exists on the moons of Jupiter? NASA flight systems engineer and National Geographic Explorer Tracy Drain has spent her career uncovering the answers to these questions and now she is sharing her discoveries with us in Calgary. Tracy Drain: Giants of our Solar System from National Geographic Live allows Drain to share what she learned during her time at NASA with the public.

When: November 20 and November 21

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons (225 8 Ave SE)

Price: Starting at $39

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Neverland experience. This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: Check out this pop-rock parody of The Office at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Have a great meal along with some laughs as you follow along with this unique look at the legendary show and its iconic characters.

When: From now until January 14, 2023

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 37th Street SW

Cost: Starting at $69.95

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children