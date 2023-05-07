10 things to do in Calgary this week: May 8 to 14
We are now into May and with the warm weather comes some great things to do in Calgary, including three HUGE concerts.
Plus, the spring and summer festival market kicks off with a classic.
Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary.
Be impressed with Shania Twain in concert (twice!)
One of the most talented and popular performers in the world is coming to Calgary, as Shania Twain makes her way to Scotiabank Saddledome for two epic nights. If these two performances aren’t enough, she has another show coming in November.
When: May 9 and May 10
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $146
Get some shopping done at the Inglewood Night Market
A classic on the market and festival schedule in Calgary, The Inglewood Night Market returns for another year. Right in the heart of one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods, The Inglewood Night Market brings in over 100 local vendors and 10 food trucks and has something for the whole family, even your puppies!
When: May 12
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Cost: FREE to the public to attend
Rock out with Theory of a Deadman
Canadian rock group Theory of a Deadman is bringing all of its hits to Grey Eagle Event Centre this May. The Dinosaur Tour will be a great mix of the band’s past hits and current favourites that will make all fans rock out.
When: May 11
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: $62.10
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: On until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.
Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett
What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.
When: Now until May 13
Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons — 220 9th Avenue SE
Tickets: Start at $80
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: Now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: Now until October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Step into a fairytale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: Now until May 14
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Now until May 31
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
Head out for a stroll and enjoy the city
What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.