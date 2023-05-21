10 things to do in Calgary this week: May 22 to 28

It is the last week of May, the long weekend is behind us but there are still lots of great things to do in Calgary.

There is another fantastic market to check out plus a new sports team debuts in the city.

Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on May 25.

When: May 25, June 22, July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

What: Calgary’s new pro basketball team tips off its inaugural season with a battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Stingers.

When: May 27

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: 4 pm

Tickets: Start at $37

What: The Halluci Nation brings its music that focuses on the representation of modern-day indigenous people to the Palace Theatre. Joined by fan favourites F*cked Up, this should be an epic night of music.

When: May 24

Where: The Palace Theatre — 219 8th Avenue SW

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $30

What: Back for its third year, the Calgary Black Film Festival “aims to amplify the voices of Afro-descendants.” Through 40 films and various panels, this hybrid third edition is aimed at the public from all communities, highlighting the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds and making room for them to reflect on the issues they face.

When: May 26-29

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: $59 for a weekend pass

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Now until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more. More to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.

Where: Heritage Park (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership