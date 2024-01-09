12 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: January 8 to 12

Temperatures are expected to plunge this week in Calgary to a chilly -35°C (and maybe even lower), but there are still so many fun things to do around the city.

Whether you want to stay warm and cozy or are eager to get outside and take part in some fun winter activities, there’s so much to choose from.

From warm crafting and wine nights in one of Calgary’s oldest spots to tons of open ski rinks, these are the events to watch for this week.

Calgary Renovation Show

What: New year, new space! This massive expo is a great place to get started with fresh design inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products, and fantastic deals on remodelling, home improvement, decor, and outdoor spaces. You’ll find hundreds of experts gathered all in the same place!

When: January 12 to 14 – 20 Roundup Way SE

Where: BMO Centre

Price: Tickets range in price from $6.50 for a half-day ticket to $13 for a full-day ticket and can be purchased online here

Top Gunn at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

What: If you couldn’t get enough of the movie when it came out, here’s another chance to see Top Gun! Jubilations Dinner Theatre is showing this spin-off musical, complete with a full-course meal, until mid-January.

When: October 28 to January 13, 2024, with various showtimes

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — Westbrook Mall, 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 for adults and $49.95 for kids aged 12 and under. There is also special pricing for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. While many of the seasonal light displays have closed, this one is still open for one more night!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Canadian Military Medicine

What: This exhibition showcases Canada’s military medical history from the 19th century to modern times. The exhibit features personal artifacts and oral histories of the men and women who have tended to the wounded in Canada’s military history.

Canadian stretcher-bearers, medics, nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other medical personnel have played an essential role in the country’s military, especially in the First and Second World Wars, where over 138,000 and 53,000 were wounded, respectively.

Blood, Sweat, and Tears will display pieces from all over Canada, including three Victoria Crosses on loan from the Canadian War Museum. The exhibit covers battlefield medicine from initial first aid through recovery and features a significant section on PTSD.

When: On until March 3, 2024

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Free to $15. You can buy your tickets online here.

Skating at Olympic Plaza

What: It’s been a warm winter in Calgary, which has forced many popular skating rinks to stay closed, but fortunately, Olympic Plaza has stayed open! If you don’t have your own skates, that’s okay too; there are cheap rentals available at the Plaza.

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Skating at the University District

What: If you want to check out another popular rink in the city, try visiting the Central Commons Park in the University District. There are fire pits and BBQs to keep you full and warm!

When: Daily from 8 am to 10 pm

Where: Central Commons Park – 4019 University Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Tubing at Winsport

What: If skating isn’t your thing, but you’re still brave enough to head outdoors this week, you can always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18 and can be booked online here

Visit the Polar Bears at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: Zoolights just finished for the year this weekend, but there’s still a furry winter attraction: The zoo’s two new polar bears! Baffin and Siku arrived in Calgary this fall, and their exhibit became open to the public on December 1. Calgarians have already fallen in love with the pair of previously orphaned bears.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Telus Spark

What: There are so many fun things happening at the Science Centre, and one of the big exhibits, Goodnight Moon, is running for a few more days. You can also try out Canada’s first-ever robot roller coaster!

When: Opened September 2023

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Tickets: The roller coaster ride is an add-on to general admission. Rides start at $7 per ride for Spark members and $10 per ride for non-members.

Wool & Wine at Fort Calgary

What: If you’re a crafter with a half-finished project, this weekly Fort Calgary activity is the perfect place to visit this November! Cozy up at the Fort for an evening of crafts and conversation (and wine, of course).

When: January 10 and 24, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $10 plus tax and can be purchased online

Banff Nightrise

What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.

When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024

Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here

Thrift a New Year fit

What: If you’re having a hard time keeping up with bills after the holiday season but are looking to jazz up your wardrobe for 2024, there are some great thrifting spots around the city worth checking out.

Where: We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best shops to visit here.