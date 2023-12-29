New year, new fit: 8 best places to thrift on a budget in Calgary

If you’re wanting to revamp your wardrobe or home decor, there’s no better time than the New Year!

Not only is it a fresh start, but there are also often sales happening between Christmas and the first week of January as shops look to sell older stock from the previous year.

If you’re on a budget but feel like you need to change up your style for 2024, these are some of the best places to thrift some new-to-you finds in Calgary! They are also great spots to check out if you’re looking for a place to donate your old clothes as you make room in your closet for this year’s looks.

Good Neighbour

What: This “pay-what-you-can” thrift store is great if you’re looking for clothes, shoes, books, or plants. It’s a volunteer-run space and really worthy spot if you’ve got some great clothes to donate.

When: Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm with some adjusted hours over the holidays.

Where: 149 5th Avenue SE

Goodwill Bins

What: The Goodwill Bins store opened recently to the public in April and offers some of the best deals on this whole list. Comb through piles of clothes in the giant bins lined throughout the warehouse, prices are based on weight, and with the super cheap rates you’ll want to come prepared with a big bag (or two).

There is also a great area full of furniture, so if you’re looking to furnish a new place for the New Year, you’ll want to start looking here!

When: 9 am to 5 pm daily

Where: 2731 57th Avenue SE

Your Sisters Closet

What: This small consignment store has a little bit of everything from cute clothes, scrunchies, hair clips, and even some home decor!

When: 11:30 am to 5:30 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 6 pm on Saturday, 11 to 5 pm on Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Where: 915 9th Avenue SE

The Peacock Boutique

What: There are three locations for the Peacock Boutique in Calgary in some of the city’s trendiest neighbourhoods including Kensington, Inglewood, and the Beltline. It’s a great place to consign your summer clothes and make room for a new fall wardrobe!

When: 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Where: Try any one of their locations in Kensington, Inglewood, or the Beltline.

Bù Vintage Shoppe

What: Located in the heart of Chinatown, you’re bound to find some unique and colourful items for your wardrobe at this trendy spot in Calgary.

When: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 110 3 Avenue SE

Kensington Konsignment

What: Kensington Konsignment is a cute little consignment store that has some incredible finds with many affordable options. The changing rooms are also well designed, making it a lot more fun to try on all the different clothes.

When: 11 am to 6 pm daily

Where: 130 10th Street NW

Plato’s Closet

What: Plato’s Closet is a popular spot for locals with great deals and so many clothes and accessories to look through. The selection can be geared towards younger shoppers but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something that will suit all ages, especially if you’re looking to add to your accessory collection.

When: Open from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday and every other day from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: There are three locations in Calgary, in the southwest, northeast, and northwest.

Clothing Bar Boutique

What: The Clothing Bar Boutique is nestled into the quaint neighbourhood of Marda Loop and is a great spot to grab some stylish pre-owned finds.

There are two floors with a bunch of sale items in the basement worth looking at but all of the items are really reasonably priced (and super cute). There are also some great locally-owned handmade items for sale as well like candles and jewelry.

Bring in some of your old favourites as well for some cash or money off your next purchase, they have really reasonable rates!

When: 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday

Where: 1911 34th Avenue SW