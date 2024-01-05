6 things to do in Calgary to escape the blistering cold

Temperatures across Calgary are expected to plummet in the next few days, and if you’re looking for fun things to do while keeping warm we’ve got some great ideas to get you started!

Despite many activities winding down after the holidays, there is still so much to do and some incredible hidden gems around the city.

These are seven ways we plan on spending our days during the cold weather this weekend and next week.

Try a cozy activity at Fort Calgary

Fort Calgary is a fantastic spot in the city to learn all about local history but it’s so much more than that.

It offers a ton of fun programming including weekly movie nights in its vintage-inspired theatre. This month you can catch iconic favourites like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Mean Girls, and The Princess Bride among others on the big screen.

It is also offering two more nights of the “Wool and Warmth” event where you can bring a current crafting project and cozy up in the Confluence Room at Fort Calgary for an evening of handicrafts and conversation!

Get your heart pumping at some indoor sports

The indoor fitness community is thriving in Calgary with some popular spots taking the lead including HotShop, YYCCycle, and Junction 9 to name a few. Many of them offer great trials so you can see what works for you before committing. Junction 9 also offers a free introductory class to pilates and YYCCyle is throwing a major country charity spin class next weekend that is totally worth checking out.

Maybe the cold weather is a sign to get on top of your New Year’s fitness goals!

Thrift a new fit

There are some great and trendy spots around Calgary to get a new outfit without breaking the bank. We rounded up a list of local favourites and you can check them out here.

Stay at a funky local Airbnb

From castle-inspired mansions to funky places that look like they’re right out of the ’70s, there are some great places worth booking in Calgary that will make staying inside fun! If you’re looking for the most unique stays in Calgary you can find them here with a wide range of nightly fees from the more affordable to the most luxurious.

Check out what events and programs the library has to offer

The Calgary Library is most well known for its selection of books and educational resources but it has so much more! You can keep up to date with its regularly scheduled events and programming here and access talks with local authors and explore local history with the on-demand programming from home here.

If you want to visit the Central Library in person, you can even enjoy a European-style affogato while diving into a new read.

Try a trampoline park

Fun for all ages and full of zero gravitational chaos this is an awesome way to spend a chilly afternoon. There are cold drinks and fresh food made in-house so you won’t go hungry. It also offers group bookings in case you want to head out with your friends and neon light parties are available on Friday and Saturday nights.