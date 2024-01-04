Spin bikes will be taking over the Ranchman's dance floor soon

Ranchman’s has been a top spot for many Calgarians to get their hearts pumping while dancing at the iconic country music club, but there’s a new ‘spin’ on some classic moves coming this month.

YYC Cycle is partnering with Ranchman’s for an epic charity spin class, all set to the beat of some of the best country tunes. There’s also a ton more being offered during the exclusive six-hour event.

Two spin classes are being offered on January 14, one at 3 pm and one at 5 pm.

While choosing which class to join, keep in mind that there is live country music as well as free line dancing lessons at 4 pm, depending on how sweaty you want to get! The live music will be performed by Calgary country music artist Robert Adam.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Centre for Suicide Prevention.

Tickets could sell fast, so don’t wait to get yours!

Ride the Ranch – Spin at Ranchman’s

When: January 14 from 2 to 8 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail S

Tickets: Tickets are $30 plus tax and can be purchased online here