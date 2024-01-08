NewsWeather

A 35°C temperature drop is expected in Calgary by the end of the week

Jan 8 2024
A 35°C temperature drop is expected in Calgary by the end of the week
It’s been a cold few days in Calgary and there’s no end in sight, with temperatures expected to plunge again this week.

Calgarians woke up to the deep freeze on Monday, but can thankfully expect mostly sunny skies to start the week. Try to enjoy it while it’s here because clouds (and snow) are expected to continue to roll in throughout the week.

The warmest day this week will be on Tuesday with a predicted high of zero.

From Tuesday to Thursday night, there will be a whopping 35°C temperature drop, with the overnight temperature on Thursday night expected to hit -35°C.

Snow is also on the way mid-week with flurries expected to start on Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.

This has been a shock to most Calgarians’ systems after record-high heat this past December. 

