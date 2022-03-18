11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 18 to 20

The first official day of spring is this Sunday, March 20, and the change in season comes with plenty of fun things to do in Calgary.

Explore a parallel universe at TELUS Spark’s new digital immersion gallery exhibit, be awed by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, head to the Rockies to check out an immersive exhibit atop the Banff Gondola, and much more.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Be awed by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes of the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary. Guests will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

When: March 3 to April 15

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm Thursday through Sunday, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: Available online starting at $16.60

Listen to the tunes of David Bowie while you watch Alberta Ballet’s PHI

What: PHI explores the contrasting aesthetics of the futuristic virtual world with the natural beauty of the disappearing world of true reality. This is the seventh instalment in Jean Grand-Maître’s portrait ballet series, in which he’s drawn inspiration from some of the most significant singer-songwriters of our time. PHI features more than 13 monumental compositions spanning the entire career of legendary songwriter David Bowie, and fans of both the artist and the ballet will enjoy this performance.

When: Thursday through Saturday from March 10 to 19

Time: 7:30 pm; with a Saturday matinee at 2 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: Tickets starting at $68

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

When: March 19 and 26

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Visit the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary, or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

What: In honour of International Women’s Day on March 8, Southcentre Mall is launching a month-long celebration in partnership with the Women in Need Society (WINS). Calgarians can visit the mall on Women’s Day and throughout March to receive a potted plant in exchange for a minimum $5 donation to WINS, and learn about how they can support women in their community and take a stand for equality. Guests can also explore a special Women’s Day-inspired art installation and participate in the 2022 Global International Women’s Day theme, #BreakTheBias.

When: March 8 to 31

Time: Visitors can pick up a plant from the WINS kiosk near Sporting Life on March 8 or on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during mall hours until the end of the month. The plants will also be available daily at Twisted Goods during mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays) from March 8 to 31.

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Minimum $5 donation to WINS to receive a potted plant

Attend live dinner theatre with Jubilations’ Schipp’s Creek

What: Add some entertainment to your mealtime at Jubilations’ current show, Schipp’s Creek. This pop music parody of the iconic TV show is sure to have you laughing, and the dinner theatre’s delicious food doesn’t hurt either.

When: On until March 19

Time: Showtimes vary

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre (1002 37th Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: General admission adult tickets starting from $69.95

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Check out a live or virtual theatre performance with Disney’s Descendants: The Musical

What: Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. StoryBook Theatre is presenting the show live on stage, with 50% capacity, as well as virtually on-demand.

When: On until March 20

Time: Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary) and on-demand virtually

Cost: General admission is $27 for children, $32 for adults

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until April 14

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)