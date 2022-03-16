Bill Burr and David Spade to headline Calgary comedy festival

A comedy festival taking the stage this summer in Calgary is shaping up to be one for the books, with a number of big names in attendance.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be held at Prince’s Island Park from June 24 to 26, and tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18, at 10 am.

The weekend festival kicks off on June 24 with headliner David Spade, accompanied by Whitney Cummings and Donnell Rawlings.

On June 26, Bill Burr will entertain Calgarians with his Slight Return tour. The lineup for June 25 has yet to be announced, but if it’s anything like the initial performer announcements, it’s sure to boast some big talent.

The event will also feature local comedians, improv groups, and DJs, and is practically guaranteed to keep you laughing all weekend long.

The event saw its inaugural year in 2021, with a festival in Edmonton offering a way to safely gather and stimulate the local economy, while enjoying some laughs outdoors. Organized by 360º event management and consultation firm Trixstar LIVE, the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will grace both Calgary and Edmonton audiences this summer.

“Had a blast last year at GOCF,” said comedian and actor David Spade in a press release from Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. “Huge crowds and a great audience. Looking forward to coming back to Alberta!”

Tickets range from $79 to $199 per person, and are only available online. You can even reserve your own VIP table, available for two, four, or six people. If roughing it is more your thing, a limited amount of General Admission tickets are also available with first come, first served grass seating in a designated area.

Plus, make a difference while you laugh, with $2 from every ticket sold to the Calgary event donated to the Kinkonauts Scholarship Program, which allows unrepresented individuals and communities to attend improv classes and pursue their acting dreams.

If you’re planning a trip up to Edmonton this summer, you can also catch Amy Schumer, the Stiff Socks Podcast with special guest Pete Davidson, Ricky Velez, and Maddy Smith at the YEG edition of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, running August 12 to 14.

Set your alarms for 10 am this Friday to snag tickets, YYC, and get ready for some laughs this summer!

When: June 24 to 26, 2022

Where: Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Tickets: $79 to $199 per person; available online beginning Friday, March 18 at 10 am

With files from Laine Mitchell