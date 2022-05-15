There are plenty of things to do in Calgary this week as we head towards the May long weekend.

You can go for a cheap movie date, take in a performance by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, enjoy some live theatre, have brunch at the zoo, and much more.

Here are seven of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Watch two Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra shows as Bernadette Peters brings Broadway magic to the city

What: The one and only Bernadette Peters brings her Broadway magic to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra this week for two rare Canadian appearances. On May 18, An Evening with Bernadette Peters features Peters in an intimate performance at Bella Concert Hall joined by a trio of her musicians and members of the Calgary Phil. The next night, Bernadette Peters at the Jubilee promises a glamorous, exciting evening as Peters is accompanied by the full orchestra.

When: May 18 and 19

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Bella Concert Hall (18 Mount Royal Circle SW, Calgary) on May 18 and Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary) on May 19

Cost: Tickets starting at $58.74

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 21 and 28

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)