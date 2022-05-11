Sample local beers while you cruise on an iconic lake in Banff this summer

What could be more fun than sipping an ice-cold beer in the fresh air while you cruise around a lake in the Rockies?

Not much, if you ask us.

Luckily, you can do just that in Banff this summer on Pursuit’s Beer Voyage at Lake Minnewanka.

Running at 5 pm daily from May 21 to September 25, 2022, you’ll cruise the waters of Lake Minnewanka, enjoying a selection of local beers while listening to an engaging guide give an interpretive tour.

The Beer Voyage will cost you $75 and lasts 90 minutes, allowing guests to take in the emerald waters of iconic Lake Minnewanka at dusk – all while surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains.

As if that isn’t exciting enough, Pursuit has even teamed up with a local bakery to serve the perfect snack to go with your beer: a fresh sourdough pretzel bun!

It’s important to note that the cruise is weather dependent (because who wants to be out on the water during a rainstorm?) and is only open to those aged 18 and older.

And if you’re travelling with little ones or just aren’t into beer, there’s something for you, too!

The standard Lake Minnewanka Cruise operates several departure times daily (weather dependent) from May 13 to October 10, 2022, with tickets available starting at $49 for adults and $31.85 for children.

With heated, covered boats, lively commentary, and chances to spot wildlife, these cruises are sure to be fun for the whole family.

Plus, stop by the Black Anchor Snack Shop before or after your tour and enjoy a picnic lunch along the lake’s shore.

If you prefer to explore at your own pace, you can even rent a kayak or canoe to paddle around Minnewanka instead.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets today and get ready to enjoy some views and brews on Lake Minnewanka this summer.

Lake Minnewanka Beer Voyage

When: Daily from May 21 to September 25, 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: 5 pm

Where: Lake Minnewanka, Banff National Park

Cost: $75