12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: January 28 to 30

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first month of 2022 is almost over, and there are plenty of things to do in Calgary this weekend to enjoy the remaining days of January.

You can create an “enchanted teapot cocktail” at a boozy Alice in Wonderland-themed event, check out several incredible art exhibits, catch some speed tubing at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, and much more.

You might also like: Nominees announced for this year's Country Music Alberta Awards

It's your last chance to see Banff's SnowDays winter festival (PHOTOS)

You can fly from Calgary to Hawaii for under $410 roundtrip this spring

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to March 26

Where: SunnyCider House (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Take a Masterclass with Prima Ballerina Chan Hon Goh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goh Ballet Official™ (@gohballet)

What: The Canadian Masterclass Series offers an opportunity for aspiring dancers to train with one of this generation’s most gifted artists, Chan Hon Goh. Goh will mentor participants on the vibrancy of performing variations using selections from the iconic classical ballet, Swan Lake. The Masterclass is open to junior and senior-level dance students ages 10-19+ who are looking to bridge the gap from student to professional and Goh will celebrate the unique qualities of each participant.

When: January 30

Time: 1:30 to 4:30 pm

Where: Decidedly Jazz Danceworks (111 12th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $30 plus GST

Visit the new Winter/Spring exhibits at Esker Foundation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esker Foundation (@eskerfoundation)

What: Be among the first to see the new Winter/Spring 2022 exhibitions at Esker. Three photography and painting solo exhibits opened at the gallery on January 22, with new displays launching soon in Esker’s Bridge Space and street-level Project Space as well.

When: Esker is open Wednesday through Sunday

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Esker Foundation (1011 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Celebrate winter with Banff and Lake Louise’s SnowDays

What: SnowDays, Banff and Lake Louise’s annual winter celebration, runs until January 30, bringing the national park to life with a wide array of activities, sights, and events. Check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff and then head to Lake Louise to lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian experience.

Once you’ve worked up a thirst, visit a number of select bars and restaurants in Banff, where you’ll find special cocktail menus from January 19 to 30. For some family-friendly festivities, hit up the SnowDays Play Zone on weekday evenings and weekends, where you’ll find exhilarating activities and hands-on fun for all ages.

When: January 19 to 30, 2022

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise

Cost: Varies by activity, with plenty of free programming

Get cozy at the East Village Hygge Hut

What: East Village is bringing snuggly vibes to Calgary with the return of its popular Hygge Hut this winter. The Scandinavian-style seasonal pop-up is open in a new location this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. Visitors will find the Hygge Hut in C-Square, at 4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, with fire pits to warm up by, food trucks, live music, ice sculptures, and games, along with a jam-packed schedule of more community programming.

When: Open January 7 through March 2022 (weather dependent)

Time: Fires lit on Fridays from 2 to 6 pm and Saturdays, Sundays, and stat holidays from noon to 6 pm. A complete list of community programming can be found here.

Where: C-Square in East Village (4th Street and 7th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: FREE community programming

Learn about the daring world of heroes in emergencies at the Telus Spark Science Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: Telus Spark’s newest exhibit, RESCUE, allows guests to experience the thrill of emergency scenarios in the safety of the science centre and get inside the world of the heroes who respond to these situations. Test your rescue instincts in 17 different interactive scenarios, including taking control of a full-size helicopter simulator, navigating a jet ski around obstacles, and finding your way through a smoke-filled room.

When: Exhibit runs from January 12 to May 15

Time: Science centre hours (currently 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: RESCUE is included with general admission ($26 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 17)

Catch some speed at WinSport’s Tube Park

What: If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your things, try a different way of flying down the hill this season with the tube park at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. The Servus Tube Park boasts eight lanes, a dedicated magic carpet, and the option for sliders to link together and go down at the same time.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and select Fridays through the winter season (weather dependent)

Time: 4 to 8:30 pm on select Fridays, 10 am to 5:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for morning sessions and $25 for afternoon sessions on weekends, $15 for Friday evenings

Meet someone new at 17th Ave’s massive “Get Off The Apps And Onto The Ave” singles event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: If you’re tired of swiping right, swiping left, going on first dates that never lead to a second, getting ghosted, and spending countless hours online trying to find that special someone, then Calgary’s biggest singles event is for you. The Get off the Apps And Onto the Ave campaign starts on January 7 and runs until February 28, with a huge calendar of events designed to help singles meet other singles, all hosted in various venues along the 17th Ave Retail & Entertainment District.

When: January 7 to February 28

Time: Varies by event

Where: Various businesses along 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Varies by event

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until March 12

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)

Enjoy Stage West’s The Soul of Motown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage West Calgary (@stagewestcalgary)

What: Groove to Stage West’s tribute to Motown — members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nibble on a delicious meal while you take in the sounds of one of the most iconic bands from the 1960s and 70s.

When: On until February 6

Time: Varies by date; see schedule for showtimes

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant Calgary (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets available from $78.75

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibit at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daphne Boyer (@daphnebboyer)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November that will remain on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: From now through June

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission