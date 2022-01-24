EventsWinterCuratedTravelOutdoors

It's your last chance to see Banff's SnowDays winter festival (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jan 24 2022, 8:41 pm
It's your last chance to see Banff's SnowDays winter festival (PHOTOS)
SnowDays Winter Festival (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
“Mackenzie Top Peak" Ski Community Contest

Thu, January 20, 12:00pm

“Mackenzie Top Peak" Ski Community Contest
An Evening with Bernardine Evaristo

Thu, February 3, 7:30pm

An Evening with Bernardine Evaristo
Virtual Locked Library: Spellcraft

Sat, February 12, 12:00pm

Virtual Locked Library: Spellcraft

You better hurry up and get out to Banff before their renowned and dazzling SnowDays winter festival wraps up for another season.

Immerse yourself in plenty of frosty sights, free activities, and unique events to warm up the year’s chilliest season before it melts away!

Check out giant snow sculptures throughout the streets of downtown Banff and then head to Lake Louise to lace up your skates and take a whirl around the lake for an iconic Canadian moment. If you are an early riser, we recommend hitting the ice for sunrise. It’s truly stunning.

Lake Louise at sunrise (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

SnowDays festival

SnowDays Winter Festival (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

SnowDays festival

SnowDays Winter Festival (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

SnowDays Winter Festival (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

Once you’ve worked up a thirst, head to select bars and restaurants in Banff, where you’ll find special cocktail menus from now until January 30. 

For some family-friendly festivities, hit up the SnowDays Play Zone on weekday evenings and weekends, where you’ll find exhilarating activities and hands-on fun for all ages.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the ice-craving event at Lake Louise was postponed to 2023. However, there are a few ice sculptures around the lake that are stunning. They are a must-see after you finish skating!

SnowDays festival

An ice sculpture at Lake Louise (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

So, there you have it. If you got some vacation days to use up, head out to Banff this week to see these one-of-a-kind snow carvings and ice sculptures. It’s a perfect winter activity in the Rockies.

SnowDays

When: Now to January 30, 2022
Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louise
Cost: Varies by activity, with plenty of free programming

The author of this article was hosted by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism 

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Winter
+ Curated
+ Travel
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT