10 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: December 18 to 22

Christmas is right around the corner and there are so many things left to do in Calgary to celebrate before the big day!
If you’re on a budget (especially if you’ve already finished your holiday Christmas shopping/splurge), there are some great free options. From light shows to concerts and everything in between, here are some of the best things to do this week in Calgary.
A Christmas concert in Calgary
What: Tehillah Music Ministries is holding a free Christmas concert featuring traditional Christmas songs both sung and played on instruments. Musicians from churches across Canada will gather to perform at this holiday show.
When: December 22 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Cardel Theatre – 180 Quarry Park Boulevard
The Nutcracker
What: The Nutcracker is back in Calgary but it won’t be here for long so make sure to check it out soon! It’s the perfect excuse to dress up in your classiest outfit and check out this incredible holiday event.
When: December 15 to 24
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW
Price: Tickets start at $69 and can be purchased online here
Check out the residential light displays around YYC
What: There are so many incredible light displays around the city this year, and we did a roundup (including addresses) of six of them here. There is even one with photo ops, a Santa mailbox, food bank donations and more!
When: Various times, but many close around 10 so don’t head out too late!
Where: You can check out a list of addresses on a local residential light display registry, Lighten UP Calgary, or visit the ones we checked out.
Price: FREE
Spruce Meadows Lights
What: If you like to enjoy the sight of bright and colourful Christmas lights from the warmth of your car, Spruce Meadows offers a huge drive-thru Christmas light display.
When: December 8 to 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW. View a map of the lights here
Price: FREE
Check out the new Calcutta Cricket Club location
What: Calcutta Cricket Club is one of the city’s favourite food spots and it’s recently reopened in its new location. We wrote an article all about the new location and menu here.
When: 11:30 am to 10 pm daily
Where: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary
Silver and Bold at Telus Spark
What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping and so much more!”
When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here
Zoolights
What: Zoolights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come with visiting at night are memorable- but this year’s temperatures might make it even more appealing. The stunning light displays, warm drinks, and firepits scattered around the grounds give the perfect holiday vibes!
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here
Airdrie Festival of Lights
What: This month-long light show is jam-packed with fun activities and events, including a Candy Cane Run where firefighters will hand out candy canes to everyone in attendance, musical performances, Santa’s reindeer, and so much more. For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
When: December 1 to 31 from 6 to 9 pm
Where: Nose Creek Park – 1691 Main Street S, Airdrie
Price: FREE, but donations are welcome
Banff Nightrise
@freshdailycalgary This one is a must-try! ✨ #banff #alberta #calgary #calgary_yyc #calgary🇨🇦 #yyc #yyccalgary #yyctiktok #christmasinbanff ♬ A Sparkle of Hope – ZydSounds
What: Banff Gondola has transformed into a winter wonderland with the peak of Sulphur Mountain dressed in ambient lighting. The whole experience brings the stories of the Rockies to life. We checked it out for ourselves and couldn’t get enough of both the immersive experience and the incredible food at Sky Bistro.
When: November 18, 2023, to March 30, 2024
Where: 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff
Price: Tickets start at $58 and can be purchased online here
Glow Calgary
What: With over 90,000 square feet of illuminated spaces, Glow Calgary will definitely be a worthwhile Christmas spectacle this year.
When: December 7 to 31
Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre – 1800 Stampede Trail SE
Price: General admission is $22.99 plus tax and fees, and tickets can be purchased online here