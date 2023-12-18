NewsChristmasCurated

EPIC light display at Calgary house has photo ops, a Santa mailbox, and more

Dec 18 2023, 8:28 pm
Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

There’s a house in Calgary that is completely decked out in Christmas lights and inflatable characters this year, and it even has photo ops, a Santa mailbox, food bank donations, and so much more!

The house located in Deer Run is impossible to miss not only because of its bright lights and music playing but also because of the number of people pulling over to snap a picture or walk through the many holiday-themed pathways.

The walkways have multiple entrances, inviting visitors to walk around the lawn and admire all the fun and whimsical displays. There are a couple of spots for photo ops, including a cute little red sled and a gingerbread family, but there are other interactive elements, too.

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

Christmas house display

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

If you have kids, you can bring their letters to Santa here and drop it off in a mailbox for mail destined to the North Pole. There is also a bin for food bank donations if you’d like to show your appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer!

The house is included in Lighten UP Calgary, a registry round-up for residential Christmas light displays around the city.

“Kids and adults will enjoy thousands of lights, our enchanted forest, many inflatables and figurines, and our large German Christmas Pyramid,” reads the house’s listing.

Christmas lights Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

Christmas lights Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

Calgary has been killing it with the residential Christmas lights this year. We’ve already checked out six other houses and were blown away!

If you want to check out this house, make sure to stop by between 5 and 10 pm when it’s turned out for the show. You won’t be disappointed. 

Christmas decoration Calgary

Emma Kilburn-Smith/Daily Hive

Address: 15003 Deer Run Drive SE

