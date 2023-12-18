There’s a house in Calgary that is completely decked out in Christmas lights and inflatable characters this year, and it even has photo ops, a Santa mailbox, food bank donations, and so much more!

The house located in Deer Run is impossible to miss not only because of its bright lights and music playing but also because of the number of people pulling over to snap a picture or walk through the many holiday-themed pathways.

The walkways have multiple entrances, inviting visitors to walk around the lawn and admire all the fun and whimsical displays. There are a couple of spots for photo ops, including a cute little red sled and a gingerbread family, but there are other interactive elements, too.

If you have kids, you can bring their letters to Santa here and drop it off in a mailbox for mail destined to the North Pole. There is also a bin for food bank donations if you’d like to show your appreciation and spread some Christmas cheer!

The house is included in Lighten UP Calgary, a registry round-up for residential Christmas light displays around the city.

“Kids and adults will enjoy thousands of lights, our enchanted forest, many inflatables and figurines, and our large German Christmas Pyramid,” reads the house’s listing.

Calgary has been killing it with the residential Christmas lights this year. We’ve already checked out six other houses and were blown away!

If you want to check out this house, make sure to stop by between 5 and 10 pm when it’s turned out for the show. You won’t be disappointed.

Address: 15003 Deer Run Drive SE