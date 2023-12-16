From casual to classy: The best NYE parties in Calgary this year
The new year is just around the corner and if you still haven’t made your New Year’s Eve plans, you might check out some of these fun parties happening in Calgary this year!
Most of these parties will kick off on New Year’s Eve but there are also some options for the night before — twice the excuse to party!
Fairmont Palliser
What: There is nothing classier than one of Calgary’s top (and historic) hotels — the Fairmont Palliser. Ring in 2024 with a formal dinner social at the Hawthorn with a two-hour limo ride included!
When: Dinner at 7:30 and the limo ride at 10:15 pm
Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW
Price: $38 per person and doesn’t include food or drink. Tickets can be purchased online here
Village Brewery
What: Celebrate the eve of New Year’s Eve at Village Brewery! There will be live music performed by Julius Sumner Miller and Guest Amy Nelson. You can choose to dress up or dress down and maybe even try out your NYE outfit.
When: December 30, 8 to 11:30 pm
Where: Village Brewery – 5000 12A Street SE
Price: $10 and can be purchased online here
Under the Sea at the Sheraton Cavalier
What: Dinner, dancing, and a champagne toast! This is a fun-themed event with money raised going to charity. There will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House during the evening. Tickets don’t include the cost of alcohol but they do cover the champagne toast.
When: December 31 starting at 5:30 pm
Where: Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel – 2620 32nd Avenue NE
Price: $95 per person and can be purchased online here
Vintage Vibes
What: Get ready to get FUNKY at this vintage vibes dance party on NYE. There will be a DJ playing everything from Funk, Disco, Motown, and old-school hits. The event promises “ample parking” and a complimentary coat check.
When: December 31 at 9 pm
Where: Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Airport – 2500 48th Avenue NE Calgary
Price: Tickets are around $80 and can be purchased online here
Pre-New Year’s party
What: If you’re really wanting a party, check out this event that expects to have over 1,000 people in attendance at Calgary’s biggest nightclub! You’ll prepare to ring in the new year with top 40 hits, hip-hop, house mashups, and more!
When: December 30 at 10 pm
Where: The Back Alley – 4630 Macleod Trail
Price: Tickets are around $10 and can be purchased online here
“Around the world”
What: This is the perfect classy event if you have a bunch of friends you want to celebrate with! From music to international cuisine, this party will have a little bit of everything the event encourages guests to “get ready to travel the globe as we bring together the best of different cultures under one roof.”
When: December 31 starting at 7 pm
Where: Magnolia Banquet Hall – Falconridge Boulevard Northeast
Price: Starting at $800 for a table of 10 ($80 each) and can be purchased online here