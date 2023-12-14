6 houses in Calgary with BIG Christmas displays and where to find them

ChristmasWinterCurated

Dec 14 2023
You’ve probably seen some of these massive Christmas light displays making the rounds on social media, and if you’ve been wondering where to find them so you can see them for yourself, we’ve got you covered.

Grab a hot chocolate and hit the road because these decked-out holiday houses in Calgary really deserve the drive this year! We checked them out for ourselves and were not disappointed — we know you won’t be either.

Crescent Heights

Christmas lights

Christmas lights

This magnificent mansion has been making rounds on social media this year and it’s not hard to see why. Not only is the light display awe-inspiring, but the house itself gives major castle vibes with an incredible view of the city below. This is a total must-see this year!

Address: 544 Crescent Road NW

Bonavista

Christmas lights

Christmas lights

This display is a double whammy with two houses next door to each other completely decked out in holiday decor. There’s every inflatable character you can imagine spread across these lawns from Santa and Woody to a holiday hippopotamus! They come complete with Christmas music too — it’s a total Christmas vibe.

Address: 932 and 928 Lake Ontario Drive SE

Deer Ridge

There’s nothing like a bright and beautiful Christmas display with a sense of humour. Most of us can definitely relate to the “Ditto” sign.

Address: 72 Deer Ridge Way SE

Silverado

Christmas lights

Christmas lights

It’s not just the wild amount of lights sprinkled around this house that make it a festive feast for the eyes, it’s the special touches that make it unique, like the light-up archway, candy cane lane and giant inflatable train! It feels like stepping into a magical winter wonderland.

Address: 407 Silverado Drive SW

Shawnee Slopes

It’s hard to capture the size of this display in photos because it really is just SO big. The decorations wrap around the house, and just when you think it’s going to end, it keeps on going. There are so many light-up characters and animals like Mickey Mouse, holiday llamas, Canadian geese, seals, snowmen and so much more. There is even a glowing peppermint pathway!

Address: 832 Shawnee Drive SW

Have you seen any crazy impressive Christmas light displays this year? Let us know where to find them in the comments!

