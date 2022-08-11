12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 12 to 14

There are a lot of things to do in Calgary this weekend with as much food as you can handle and a couple of major festivals taking over.

And as always 17th Avenue will be rocking with a number of events.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Avenue is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment, plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Avenue.

When: August 12 – Live DJ & Drag Performance, 6 to 8 pm

August 13– Live music from Shalaine Stebner, 1 to 4 pm

August 14 – Outdoor spin class brought to you by MOVE, 9:30 to 10:30 am, Live music from Justine Vandergrift, 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: On now until September 30

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

A night of great wine for a great cause at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy an adults-only evening full of wine tasting, food pairings, classical music and activities. Wander the zoo with a glass in hand at this twilight event. The zoo transforms into a peaceful escape – perfect for a girls’ night out, or a romantic date. This event will celebrate wine both Canadian and International and will span the entire zoo. Each ticket includes admission to the zoo, wine tasting, chef-attended food stations, classical music, games, and education. Corks for Conservation will happen rain or shine – moving indoors with inclement weather.

When: Friday, August 12

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Tickets: $79 +

Check out Calgary’s bright side with YYC Bump

What: Tour around the city and see the works of local, national and international artists with murals decorating Calgary. They got off to a huge start with the World’s Tallest Mural downtown. BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.

When: On now until August 28

Where: Across the city

Tickets: Free

Celebrate Alberta Cuisine with Alberta on the Plate

What: To celebrate Alberta Food Week, Alberta on the Plate’s participating establishments will be showcasing the incredible bounty of local farms, producers and ingredients. It is a province-wide dine-around where participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 – August 21

Where: Various locations around the city

Experience the wonder that is Carifest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carifest Calgary (@carifestcalgary)

What: Enjoy another spectacular Caribbean celebration of music, costumes, tradition and culture! There are events across the city for two days. This year’s theme is #YouMeWeCARIFEST.

When: August 12 – August 13

Where: Shaw Millenium Park — 1220 9th Avenue SW

Enjoy the return of a Calgary tradition with Marda Gras

What: Calgary’s longest-running street festival returns to Marda Loop and everyone is invited to the celebration of summer, music, and community.

When: August 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Street of Marda Loop – 33rd Avenue SW between 18th and 22nd Street

Admission: Free

Make sure you are on time to see Two Late to the Party

What: Calgary indie folk group Two Late To The Party will be playing some tunes at Bridgeland Distillery. Enjoy some great original tunes and some great local craft spirits. Two Late To The Party was recently nominated for the Western Canadian Music Award and for YYC Music Award for Folk Recording of the Year for their single “In The Sunrise”.

When: August 13

Time: 5 pm – 7 pm

Where: Bridgeland Distillery

Cost: Free admission

Enjoy some fresh, local food at Open Farm Days

What: Start the day with brunch and high tea made with fresh and local ingredients. After you eat, take a tour of the Aquaponics centre to learn about regenerative agriculture and Granary Road makes its fresh produce.

When: August 13 – 14

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112 St W, Foothills County, AB, Canada

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: On now to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission; $26 for adults, $19 for children