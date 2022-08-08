The Calgary Japanese Festival, or Omatsuri festival, is coming to Calgary this week.

Kicking off on Saturday, August 13, an Omatsuri is a traditional festival is an authentic event for Japanese customs, traditional music, song and dance, martial arts demonstrations, food, drinks, and more.

The Calgary Japanese Festival in Calgary looks to be a celebration of Japanese heritage, culture, and traditions, with games and activities for kids and galleries of local Japanese artwork.

And of course, there will be several food kiosks featuring traditional Japanese cuisine from some of YYC’s best spots, and even a Sake and Beer Fest.

A few of these food vendors include Tokyo Street Market, Ke Charcoal Grill and Sushi, Pablo Cheese Tart, and Nakagama’s Japanese Foods. Items will include Japanese hot dogs, sushi, gyoza, dumplings, mochi ice cream, and more.

There will also be premium Japanese beer and sake highlighted at the event.

For a full lineup and schedule of the live events to check out happening throughout the day, like the Omikoshi Parade, opening ceremony, or the drums with Midnight Taiko, visit the website.

Get your tickets right now for this unique event. Children six and under get in free.

Calgary Japanese Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Max Bell Centre – 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $10

Instagram