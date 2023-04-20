11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 21 to 23
The weekend is here and we have so many great things to do in Calgary with a couple of unique trips back in time to enjoy.
We also get to enjoy some fun at Stampede Park.
Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.
Have some fun at Stampede Park with Aggie Days
What: Aggie Days have been going strong in Calgary for over 35 years as they show everyone what farm life is like. The immersive experiences look at the agriculture industry with interactive displays and activities hosted by industry experts and local producers, who will be on hand to answer all the questions you have.
When: April 22 to 23
Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre — 1800 Stampede Trail SE
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Cost: Free
Go back in time at Jurassic Quest in Calgary
What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the Earth.
When: April 21 to 23
Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE
Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 4 pm
Cost: Start at $22.50
Head to the theatre for The Calgary Underground Film Festival
What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out.
When: April 20-30
Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)
Tickets: Five film packs for $40
Enjoy a classic with the Calgary Opera
What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.
When: April 22, 26, 28
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)
Tickets: Start at $39
Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett
What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see.
When: April 18 until May 13
Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)
Tickets: Start at $80
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: From now until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: From now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
What: An exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: From now until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Step into a fairy tale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: From now until May 14
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: March to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership