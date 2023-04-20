11 things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 21 to 23

The weekend is here and we have so many great things to do in Calgary with a couple of unique trips back in time to enjoy.

We also get to enjoy some fun at Stampede Park.

Here are 11 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

Have some fun at Stampede Park with Aggie Days

What: Aggie Days have been going strong in Calgary for over 35 years as they show everyone what farm life is like. The immersive experiences look at the agriculture industry with interactive displays and activities hosted by industry experts and local producers, who will be on hand to answer all the questions you have.

When: April 22 to 23

Where: Nutrien Western Event Centre — 1800 Stampede Trail SE

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Cost: Free

Go back in time at Jurassic Quest in Calgary What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Calgary with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more. Some of the dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the Earth. When: April 21 to 23

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday 9 am to 4 pm

Cost: Start at $22.50 Head to the theatre for The Calgary Underground Film Festival What: Check out some unique titles during the 10-day festival featuring up-and-coming filmmakers and some familiar stars. There is also a couple of great theme days worth checking out. When: April 20-30

Where: Globe Cinema (617 8th Avenue SW)

Tickets: Five film packs for $40 Enjoy a classic with the Calgary Opera What: For the first time in the company’s history, Calgary Opera produces Verdi’s haunting interpretation of Shakespeare’s classic tale Macbeth. The tragedy comes to life on the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium stage with spellbinding music and eerie supernatural elements. Audiences will be chilled by the intense plot accompanied by the Calgary Opera Chorus and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. When: April 22, 26, 28

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW)

Tickets: Start at $39 Escape to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffett What: This musical comedy features popular Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and a whole lot more. It was created by Jimmy Buffett and Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, this hilarious, heartwarming musical is a must-see. When: April 18 until May 13

Where: Max Bell Theatre, Arts Commons (220 9th Avenue SE)

Tickets: Start at $80

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: An exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: From now until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership